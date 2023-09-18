Jungkook reveals his biggest regrets, says he feels 'a lot of pressure'; credits BTS ARMY as his 'driving force'

BTS member Jungkook has opened up about his regrets and joys this year. In an interview with Vogue Korea, Jungkook also talked about feeling 'a lot of pressure'. He also credited the BTS fandom as the 'driving force' that motivates him to accomplish his goals. Jungkook also revealed what he wants to do next and that too involves the BTS ARMY. (Also Read | Jungkook apologises to Suga, BTS ARMY for forgetting lyrics during Seoul concert; asks HYBE for another chance) BTS' Jungkook spoke about himself.

Jungkook on his ‘biggest regrets and joys’

Speaking with Vogue Korea, Jungkook talked about his 'biggest regrets and joys'. He said, "The first thing that comes to mind — perhaps because it happened recently—is when I appeared at Yoon-gi's solo concert. I feel like I could've done better [laughs]! The happy part is that Seven was well-received. ARMY, I love you!"

Jungkook talks about BTS ARMY

When asked what he wanted to 'explore next', Jungkook replied that it was to perform on "as many stages as I can. I also want to meet the members of the ARMY". Talking about his driving force and motivation, Jungkook responded, "That driving force is undoubtedly the ARMY. I believe I'm here for my fans, who love, support and wait patiently for me. So I want them to feel proud and special because of me. It's true that I feel a lot of pressure, but the more pressure I feel, the more I need to act naturally and be myself, I think."

Jungkook at Suga's show

Last month, Jungkook joined fellow group member Suga at his D-Day concert in Seoul and also performed with him on stage. Later, during a live session on Weverse, Jungkook apologised to Suga and the BTS ARMY for forgetting lyrics during the concert. Jungkook had also asked HYBE if he could perform again at Suga's concert the next day.

Jungkook had said, "I think I was nervous because I messed up a bit with the lyrics and I feel really sorry to ARMYs and Yoongi hyung. I feel upset. I feel like I'm going crazy. ARMYs, I'm sorry. Next time, if I have the opportunity to do a concert, I shouldn't make mistakes. I really practised so much but how could I forget? My mind went blank."

About Jungkook

Currently, Jungkook is in the US. Recently, he made history at the 2023 Video Music Awards (VMAs). Jungkook won the Song Of The Summer award for his latest song Seven (feat Latto) and became the first male K-Pop soloist to win a VMA award. Later, he also had dinner with TXT members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai and HYBE Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk.

