Jungkook apologises to Suga, BTS ARMY for forgetting lyrics during Seoul concert; asks HYBE for another chance

BTS member Jungkook joined fellow group member Suga at his D-Day concert in Seoul. Jungkook also performed on stage with Suga. After returning home, the youngest BTS member held a live session on Weverse on Friday. He profusely apologised to Suga and the BTS ARMY for forgetting lyrics during the show. Jungkook, during the live, also asked HYBE if he could perform again at Suga's concert on Saturday. (Also Read | BTS' Suga gets emotional as parents attend D-Day Seoul concert, Jungkook joins him on stage) BTS' Jungkook spoke about performing at Suga's show.

Jungkook apologises for forgetting lyrics

Talking to fans, as translated by Twitter user @miiniyoongs, Jungkook said, "I think I was nervous because I messed up a bit with the lyrics and I feel really sorry to ARMYs and Yoongi hyung. I feel upset. I feel like I'm going crazy. ARMYs, I'm sorry. Next time, if I have the opportunity to do a concert, I shouldn't make mistakes. I really practised so much but how could I forget? My mind went blank."

Jungkook regrets forgetting lines while singing

A fan told Jungkook that he did well and that they didn't even notice. Jungkook replied, "What do you mean you didn't notice? I just forgot and didn't sing that part." Regretting forgetting the lyrics, Jungkook said, "If only I didn't mess up in the beginning, I could have done better in the latter part too. But it was so nice to perform. it was really short, but it was so nice seeing armys. Yoongi hyung I am sorry. Sorry Yoongi hyung."

Jungkook wants to perform again

Jungkook asked if he could perform again on the second day of the show. "Should I do it again tomorrow? Is there a way for me to possibly do it again tomorrow? Should I ask for another chance? Maybe I will ask the company since I don't have anything scheduled for tomorrow. So, company employees, if you're watching right now, would I be able to do it tomorrow?"

The BTS vocalist also told his fans, "How about you try talking to the company or call Yoongi hyung. Ask him if he could give me another chance. Can you try? We are friends, right? Maybe if it was my concert, I would just do it and stuff but it's Yoongi hyung's concert so HYBE, can you give it a thought? Can I go again tomorrow? I don't need to perform Seven but I really want to do Burn It again. I feel like I can do even better. Should I just get a mic and just go up on stage?"

Jungkook later said he wanted to let go of the matter. He said, "It has passed. So it's okay, no it's not okay. No, but I made a mistake, and what's happened is in the past, so let's just learn from it and make sure we don't make the same mistake again."

Jungkook talks about the show

Jungkook shared how he initially wanted to go shout 'Yoongi' after entering the stage but he didn't. When asked about the moment in his life when he was the most happiest, Jungkook said it is when he meets fans. He added that this is the reason why he likes concerts. Jungkook also shared that standing on stage and performing is nice, but without fans, it's just singing.

Suga comments on Jungkook's live post

Suga left a series of comments on Jungkook's live post. He said, "Did you have fun at the concerts for the first time in a while? Please sing Burn It...There are two days left. Jungkook is so excited. Did you jam out to the concert songs for the first time in a while? Wasn't it because you were scared because of armys' cheers? I'm going now to sleep because of the concert tomorrow. You have worked hard, good job."

