BTS' Suga gets emotional as parents attend D-Day Seoul concert, Jungkook joins him on stage

BTS member Suga held his final D-Day concert in Seoul and had a sweet surprise by Jungkook who joined him on stage. Many have speculated about Jungkook's special appearance after his track Seven was played during the soundcheck of the concert. Not only Jungkook but Suga's parents also attended the concert. Also read: Jungkook recalls not having choreo for FIFA World Cup performance BTS members Jungkook and Suga at Seoul concert.

Suga's Seoul concert

Several visuals from the Seoul concert have surfaced online. Going by the footage, Golden Maknae joined Suga and performed Max's part in Burn It. The two also shared a hug on stage after their spectacular performance.

Fans on Jungkook and Suga

Reacting to them on stage, a fan wrote on social media, “Well done Jungkook. He seemed so unwell yesterday.” “Oh God!!!! I can't believe this,” added another fan in excitement. Someone also said, “Yaassss! I wasn't ready for the JK takeover, but I was jamming!”

Suga gets emotional during show

Suga also grew emotional while performing his track AMYGDALA, which holds a special place in his heart. Upon seeing his parents from the audience, Yoongi looked slightly teary-eyed. The song talks about dealing with painful or traumatic memories.

Previously, fans kickstarted a debate online and talked about whether Jungkook will be a part of Suga's concert. It all began when someone heard Jungkook rehearsing his newly released track at Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome) in Seoul, where the concert was held. The video of the same went viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, Suga will be performing between August 4 to 6 as a part of his D-Day tour in Seoul. It's the last leg of his tour which will take place consecutively at KSPO Dome. Previously, it was BTS member V who extended support to Jungkook during his promotions in Inkigayo.

Jungkook recently released his solo album. He also joined Suga on his popular drinking talk show, Suchwita, on YouTube. The two talked about several things in their lives, from their future plans in the music scene to their fellow group members and BTS fans aka ARMY.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON