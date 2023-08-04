Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS' Suga gets emotional as parents attend D-Day Seoul concert, Jungkook joins him on stage

BTS' Suga gets emotional as parents attend D-Day Seoul concert, Jungkook joins him on stage

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 04, 2023 08:16 PM IST

BTS member Suga’s final D-DAY concert had a sweet surprise for fans as Jungkook performed Burn It with him. The two also shared a hug on stage.

BTS member Suga held his final D-Day concert in Seoul and had a sweet surprise by Jungkook who joined him on stage. Many have speculated about Jungkook's special appearance after his track Seven was played during the soundcheck of the concert. Not only Jungkook but Suga's parents also attended the concert. Also read: Jungkook recalls not having choreo for FIFA World Cup performance

BTS members Jungkook and Suga at Seoul concert.
BTS members Jungkook and Suga at Seoul concert.

Suga's Seoul concert

Several visuals from the Seoul concert have surfaced online. Going by the footage, Golden Maknae joined Suga and performed Max's part in Burn It. The two also shared a hug on stage after their spectacular performance.

Fans on Jungkook and Suga

Reacting to them on stage, a fan wrote on social media, “Well done Jungkook. He seemed so unwell yesterday.” “Oh God!!!! I can't believe this,” added another fan in excitement. Someone also said, “Yaassss! I wasn't ready for the JK takeover, but I was jamming!”

Suga gets emotional during show

Suga also grew emotional while performing his track AMYGDALA, which holds a special place in his heart. Upon seeing his parents from the audience, Yoongi looked slightly teary-eyed. The song talks about dealing with painful or traumatic memories.

Previously, fans kickstarted a debate online and talked about whether Jungkook will be a part of Suga's concert. It all began when someone heard Jungkook rehearsing his newly released track at Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome) in Seoul, where the concert was held. The video of the same went viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, Suga will be performing between August 4 to 6 as a part of his D-Day tour in Seoul. It's the last leg of his tour which will take place consecutively at KSPO Dome. Previously, it was BTS member V who extended support to Jungkook during his promotions in Inkigayo.

Jungkook recently released his solo album. He also joined Suga on his popular drinking talk show, Suchwita, on YouTube. The two talked about several things in their lives, from their future plans in the music scene to their fellow group members and BTS fans aka ARMY.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out