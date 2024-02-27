 Siddhu Moosewala's close friend Bunty Bains escapes assassination attempt - Hindustan Times
Music / Music producer Bunty Bains, friend of Sidhu Moosewala, escapes assassination attempt at Mohali restaurant

Music producer Bunty Bains, friend of Sidhu Moosewala, escapes assassination attempt at Mohali restaurant

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 27, 2024 04:45 PM IST

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at Punjabi music composer Bunty Bains. He was a close friend of late singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was murdered in 2022.

Punjabi musician and lyricist Bunty Bains, who was close to Siddhu Moosewala, narrowly escaped a deadly attack in Mohali. As per a report by India Today, Bunty was at a restaurant in Sector 79 in Mohali, Punjab where the assassination attempt took place. However, he managed to escape unhurt. (Also read: Sidhu Moosewala's mother pregnant again at 58, baby due in March)

Assassination attempt

The report states that Bunty Bains also received a threat phone call following the attack, where a ransom of 1 crore was demanded.

Bunty filed a police complaint and investigation has already begun on the case. The report showed video evidence of the attack, where glass windows were cracked with the bullet embedded in the wooden frame.

Bunty Bains allegedly received the threat from a given in the name of Lucky Patial. This name is said to have close links with the gangs of Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha.

Bunty Bains was closely associated with Siddhu Moosewala and managed his work and business affairs when he was alive. He is known for his work as a producer and talent manager.

More details

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district in May 2022. He was brought dead to the hospital, as per news agency ANI. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police. Sidhu joined Congress in December last year and unsuccessfully contested the Punjab assembly elections. The singer-turned-politician was known for songs such as So High, Same Beef, The Last Ride, Just Listen and 295 among many others.

On Monday, it was also reported that Sidhu Moosewala's parents will welcome another child soon. His mother Charan Singh conceived a baby via IVF.

