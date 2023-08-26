Tommy Lee asks wife to flash onstage, sparks controversy

'Wild Side' singer Tommy Lee encouraged fans to flash their breasts in his recent performance at an El Paso, Texas, concert. The 60-year-old drummer of Motley Crue took a bold step to uplift the crowd's energy, urging fans to join in by removing their tops and revealing their breasts. Tommy Lee's Wife Joins Onstage Flashing at Texas Concert, Igniting Controversy(Instagram)

During the performance, Tommy Lee, who is well known for his charismatic stage presence, called his wife, Brittany Furlan, onto the stage. Brittany took the spotlight to showcase her breast, much to the excitement of the audience.

A video from the recent performance shared on Twitter by a fan captured the moment when Tommy Lee paused his performance to engage the crowd.

He playfully encouraged fans to participate in the unconventional gesture, exclaiming, "No t***ies? This is g***amn El Paso, man." Responding to his persistent request, some fans eventually joined in.

Tommy Lee further amplified the crowd by announcing, "I know somebody who ain't f***ing scared. I'm going to bring my wife out to show you her f***ing t***ies."

Brittany promptly obliged, briefly exposing her breasts and sharing a kiss with her husband before making her way off stage. Lee then commented, "Does that not get the party started? Let's go! Come on!" hyping the fans at El Paso, Texas, all the more.

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan's journey began when they were first spotted together in June 2017. Prior to Furlan, Lee had been married to Elaine Starchuk for a year, followed by his marriage to Heather Locklear thereafter.

He then famously married Pamela Anderson in 1995, resulting in the birth of their two sons, Brandon and Dylan. After a period of ups and downs, Lee and Anderson finalized their divorce in 1998.

They briefly reunited and then ended their relationship for good in 2008. Later, he found Brittany Furlan, and the two got engaged within a year of dating. They sealed their love by tying the knot on Valentine's Day in 2019.

