‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Taylor's Version hits Amazon Prime's ‘Wilderness’ starring Jenna Coleman and fans love it

Taylor Swift's iconic track “Look What You Made Me Do” is back, and this time it's making a dramatic debut in a new Amazon Original series titled Wilderness. The re-recorded version, titled “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version),” is set to be the opening song for this thrilling psychological series. (FILES) US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023. (AFP)

The show revolves around a British couple who embark on a transformative American road trip after the wife discovers her husband's infidelity. The reimagined track perfectly captures the essence of the lead character's journey. A press release states, “The defiant 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)' reflects Liv’s (Jenna Coleman) transformation after her supposed 'happily-ever-after' quickly turns into a living nightmare on discovering her husband Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair.”

Fans are going gaga over both Taylor's version of Look What You Made Me Do and Jenna Coleman's performance on the social media platform X, formally Twitter. One user wrote, “Oh, I will definitely watch this series!” “Side note no idea what the series is but jenna coleman is killing it in that trailer,” wrote another. A Swifty wrote, “It’s so funny how not a single person is talking about the plot, the acting, or the anticipation of this film. Instead we are all freaking out over LWYMMD TV- As we should!”

One astonished fan asked Prime, “Amazon, what kind of witchcraft that you keep getting songs from Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” to which Amazon Prime UK's account replied, “manifesting and daily affirmations thanks for asking!”

This marks the first release from Swift's re-recording of her 2017 album Reputation. The new series boasts a star-studded cast, including Ashley Benson from Pretty Little Liars and Eric Balfour from 24.

Wilderness promises a rollercoaster of emotions as Liv's heartbreak evolves into a fierce determination for revenge against her cheating husband. The road trip takes the couple through iconic locations like the Grand Canyon and Yosemite, ultimately ending with a wild weekend in Las Vegas.

Swift fans have even more to look forward to as the singer recently announced the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version), her re-recorded 2014 album. This decision came after the artist's quest to regain control over her early albums following a business deal that transferred ownership. The album, set to release on October 27, features hidden gems and tracks that were once left behind.

The Amazon Original series Wilderness is set to premiere globally on Prime Video on September 15th.

