Watch- Adorable PDA between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at Taylor Swift's show will make you go awwww

Lovebirds Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted together at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on Saturday night. The couple were got physically involved during their date night at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello(Twitter)

Pictures of Mendes and Cabello went viral on social media. In one of the pictures, the pair are seen together with their arms around each other. As per a source quoted by Page Six, at one point Mendes even kissed his girlfriend on the shoulder.

Watch the video here:

“At one point during the show, Shawn was sitting on a chair and Camila was in front of him, leaning on him,” said the source.

“He had his arms around her at another point and was spotted kissing her on the shoulder,” added the source.

Notably, the couple were spotted kissing each other at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival in April. Interestingly, Mendes and Cabello had dated each other for two years before parting ways in November 2021. During their first romance, they were quarantined together during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

A source was quoted by People on how Mendes and Cabello spent time together after their romantic moments at 2023 Coachella Music Festival.

"They are enjoying daytime strolls and nighttime casual dinners out. They have been hanging out just the two of them," said the insider.

"They are very cute, keep holding hands and laughing. They seem very happy to be reconnected," added the source.

Meanwhile, during Swift's New Jersey concert on Saturday, Cara Delevingne was seen with her girlfriend, Leah Mason. Among other notable celebrities, Jack Antonoff, Molly Ringwald and Lin-Manuel attended the show.