Why did Selena Gomez lose her cool?, star singer seen shouting at security personnel during Beyonce's Paris concert

Celebrities often go overboard to show their love for their fans.Selena Gomez attended Beyonce's concert this week and her presence at the event, came as a big surprise to her fans. While Gomez was crossing the main stage area, she was seen shouting at a security personnel. Selena Gomez(File Photo)

As per a report by TMZ, the reason behind Gomez losing her cool at the security staff because of the person's behaviour towards her fans. It has been alleged that the bodyguard behaved rudely with a Gomez fan who tried to reach out to her while she was passing by. As the bodyguard was seen around Gomez throughout the concert, experts think that he might be her personal security.

It's not confirm why Gomez got angry at security but speculations are high that she was displeased by the bodyguard's aggressive behaviour towards her fan.

As per a viral video of Gomez from the concert, she is seen greeting her sea of fans while passing by the front row and heading to her VIP area. In the video, Gomez is seen giving high-fives to excited fans while she passes past them near the barricases.

In another video from the concert, Gomez is seen getting mobbed by fans who had come to cherish the event.

Gomez's behavious towards security hasn't gone down well with some of her followers who criticised her for high-handedness. Her followers highlighted how the security's actions was in her own interests. However, many fans have also supported Gomez for taking a stand.

Recently, Taylor Swift had also scolded a security personnel for behaving badly with her fans during her ongoing Eras tour.