Christina Aguilera spills 'Dirrty' details on sex and relationships: reveals shocking secrets

Pop superstar Christina Aguilera made her first appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, revealing intimate details about her sex life and relationships. The 42-year-old songstress admitted to using vibrators and said that knowing your body is important. She also opened up about losing her virginity later than expected and how her backup dancers taught her about sexuality during her travels.

Aguilera also addressed why she doesn't date celebrities, citing the industry's narcissism and her anxieties. She claimed that her personal life is hectic enough and she's too sensitive to handle a partner who does the same thing as she does.

The “Beautiful” singer also talked about her celebrity feud with Pink and how she doesn't have time for petty beef. She revealed that she wants to embrace peace and positive energy.

The podcast wasn't all serious talk, though. Aguilera also divulged her favorite sex positions and revealed that she's a member of the mile high club. She even shared her blow job tip and encouraged swallowing because of its high protein content.

The pop diva has been in a long-term relationship with Matthew Rutler since 2014 and the couple is said to be very much in love. However, there are no wedding plans yet as they are happy the way they are and don't need a document to prove their love.

Aguilera's appearance on “Call Her Daddy” was undoubtedly filled with scandalous and NSFW revelations, giving fans a peek into the personal life of one of music's biggest stars.

