‘Lost virginity to Superman’ Brooke Shields reveals shocking secret in new documentary

In a bombshell revelation, actress Brooke Shields has shared that she lost her virginity to Superman star Dean Cain when she was 22 years old. Speaking in her new Hulu documentary, the 57-year-old actress admitted to feeling "regret" about how she first had sex, revealing that she "immediately ran out of the room butt naked" after the act. Brooke Shields revealed a shocking secret that she: lost virginity to Superman star Dean Cain

Brooke and Dean had dated while they were both students at Princeton University, with the actress stating that she was more interested in the "love and commitment" side of their relationship. However, she expressed confusion about her reaction to sex at the time and said, "I feel bad for that girl. She was old enough to own her own body for real, and I just couldn't get there at that moment."

Brooke Shields with Dean Cain(Getty Images)

he actress also revealed that her mother's possessiveness may have contributed to her reaction to losing her virginity. In her memoir, There Was a Little Girl, she wrote about her mother's "absolute hold" on her and how she believed that having sex would mean that Brooke was leaving her.

Dean Cain as Superman

In addition to this shocking revelation, Brooke also opened up about a traumatic experience she had as a child when she was made to kiss a 27-year-old actor during the filming of the 1978 film Pretty Baby, in which she played a child prostitute. The actress broke down in tears as she recalled the incident and said she wouldn't have allowed the same thing to happen to her daughters.

The documentary has sparked controversy and discussion, with many expressing outrage over the exploitation of a child actor and the pressure put on young women to remain "pure." Nevertheless, Brooke's bravery in sharing her story has been applauded, with many commending her for shedding light on the difficult and often taboo topic of female sexuality.

