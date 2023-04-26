‘I would be just as happy being an…’, is Kim Kardashian picking a new career leaving reality TV behind?

Kim Kardashian is making headlines once again, but this time it's not for her reality TV appearances or her social media posts. The 42-year-old superstar has revealed that she's willing to give up stardom to focus on her law career. In a shocking revelation at the TIME100 Summit on Tuesday, Kim said that she would be "just as happy being an attorney full-time." Television personality Kim Kardashian attends a panel for the documentary "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project".(REUTERS)

She said in the summit, “There's a lot that's out there on TV but my friends know we really value our private time. I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time. The journey just really opened up my eyes so much. It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done …”

The reality star has been studying law since 2019, in memory of her dad Robert, who worked as a high-profile attorney before passing away in 2003. She credits him for giving her a work ethic, but also acknowledged that she has learned a lot from her mother Kris Jenner, who is also her manager.

Kim's announcement comes as a surprise to many, as she has been a fixture in the world of reality TV for years. She has starred in several shows alongside her famous family, and her social media presence is nothing short of iconic. However, it seems that she's ready to turn her back on fame and focus on her passion for law.

The SKIMS founder is not just talking the talk - she's also walking the walk. She recently brought her sister Khloé to a prison for the first time, an experience that was eye-opening for both of them. Kim's journey has taught her a lot, but she acknowledges that there's still so much to be done. "It gets overwhelming," she said.

Despite the stress, Kim is determined to continue on this path. She knows that her father would be proud of her, and she's grateful for the opportunity to pursue her dreams. "I'm learning every day, and I'm just so grateful for the experience," she said.

Also read | Kim Kardashian makes a promise to her daughters after fulfilling her birthday wish by attending Usher's concert

It remains to be seen whether Kim will really give up stardom for her law career, but one thing is for sure - she's making waves in the legal world, and she's not slowing down anytime soon.