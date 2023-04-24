Kim Kardashian makes a promise to her daughters after fulfilling her birthday wish by attending Usher's concert

Kim Kardashian fulfilled her long cherished birthday wish of attending Usher's concert on Saturday night. The 42-year-old got VIP treatment as she attended Usher's show with childhood friend Allison Statter, hairstylist Chris Appleton and his rumored fiancé, Lukas Gage. Kim Kardashian(HT_PRINT)

Kardashian posted pictures and videos from the event on Instagram. She looked visibly happy and captioned one of the videos as "OMG the @usher concert is (fire emoji)". She also posted clips of Teyana Taylor and Usher performing "Bad Girl" on stage.

Kim Kardashian with her friends

At one moment, Usher serenaded Kardashian and her group and said "What up Kim, you made it."

While the reality star enjoyed the show to her heart's content, she promised to bring her daughters to the event on next trip.

"Finally made it to see @Usher, but my girls are mad they aren't here, sooo I just have to come back with them ASAP," wrote Kardashian in her Instagram story.

Screengrab of Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story(Instagram)

Back in October 2022, Kardashian had planned to celebrate her birthday by attending Usher's concert in Las Vegas and having dinner at Italian restaurant, Carbone but bad weather conditions had spoiled her plans. She had informed fans on social media that her flight couldn't land due to windy conditions.

"The plane couldn't land due to the wind so looks like our Carbone party and @usher concert isn't happening, and we are heading back home," Kardashian had posted.

Knowing about the cancellation of Kardashian's plans, Usher had then posted in 2022: "Happy birthday Kim! I saw the post, I hate that you didn't make it to the show last night. But listen, open arms to you, whenever you want to come."