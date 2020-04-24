e-paper
Sometime it's good to do nothing!

Household tasks, developing characters, watching documentaries and working out is keeping actor Amit Sial busy during the lockdown days. But, the ‘Jamtara’ and ‘Inside Edge’ star feels it’s at times it is good to be lazy and rediscover yourself than getting into needless affairs.

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 21:42 IST
Deep Saxena
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
“Why is it important to find something to do when you actually have nothing to do? I sometimes feel it’s good to stay put and just do nothing…you also learn from just being yourself! It’s absolutely okay to let the life flow… ‘khali hai to hai’. I have experienced that when you force things in your life it often goes wrong. So, it’s better at times to let time take its own course,” says the Kanpurite.

The actor says conference call, Zoom sessions, script descriptions keep him engaged. “Something or other is happening that is keeping me busy. I was working on the look of a character and just I chopped my hair and decided not to shave off my beard.”

Like most he too is helping at home. “I learned cooking when I was living in Melbourne so that’s coming handy when I wish to cook something. Rest, I help wife in household work. My parents and brother’s family are in Mumbai so keep in touch with them and relatives in Kanpur on phone,” he says.

More than fiction, documentaries are his pastime. “I prefer watching documentaries from across the globe as they are in the real space. It helps me to know about the world, culture and people.”

He is also following a strict fitness routine. Not a gym person he is more into stair climbing and have scaled 14 floors with the target of 21-floor in his residential apartment.

“In future I want to direct but at present I want my acting career to flourish before taking a plunge in filmmaking. I am looking forward to roles that take my graph up be it in any medium,” he says. The shows lined-up next are ‘Mirzapur 2’, ‘Inside Edge 3’ and ‘Hostages 2’. Second season of ‘Jamtara’ was to on the cards but it will now happen later.

