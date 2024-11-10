Delhi Ganesh dies at 80: Veteran Tamil actor appeared in over 400 films, last seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

Delhi Ganesh, who has acted with all the stars of Tamil cinema for nearly three decades, passed away on Saturday night at the age of 80. Posting the news on Instagram, his son Mahadevan confirmed that it was due to ill health. His son broke the news through an Instagram Story that stated, “We deeply regret to inform that our father Mr. Delhi Ganesh has passed away on 9th November around 11 pm.” Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh dies at 80

About Delhi Ganesh

The Tamil actor, who started his career with ace director K Balachander in Pattina Pravesam (1976), was from Delhi (as his name suggests), where he was an active member of the Dakshina Bharata Nataka Sabha, a theatre troupe. Christened Delhi Ganesh by K Balachander, the actor, who has served in the Indian Air Force for a decade, went on to act in more than 400 films through his career. He was last seen in Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

Delhi Ganesh's son breaks the news of his father's death

When Delhi Ganesh called Kamal Haasan his favourite

Delhi Ganesh was considered one of the most versatile actors in Kollywood, and was a staple for the most part in most of Kamal Haasan’s films, right from Nayagan to Indian 2. He stated in an interview with The New Indian Express in 2021 that he was particularly fond of all the movies he had acted in with Kamal Haasan as they gave him the most recognition. He named Avvai Shanmughi, Thenali, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, and Apoorva Sagodharargal as some of his favourites. As to why he loved working with Kamal, he said, “Kamal gives a lot of space to actors, and he trusts you. That makes all the difference.”

Some of his most impactful roles were in films like Sindhu Bhairavi (1985), Nayakan (1987), Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989), Michael Madana Kama Rajan (1990), Aahaa..! (1997), and Thenali (2000) among others. The Aranmanai 4 actor was seen in films of other languages as well, like Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. Awarded the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize in 1979 for his performance in Pasi, he was also bestowed the Kalaimamani Award in 1994 by the Tamil Nadu government.