Maharaja box office collection day 3: Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap film mints nearly 22 crore so far

Maharaja box office collection day 3: Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the film has been performing very well in India. As per Sacnilk.com, Maharaja earned ₹9 crore on the third day of its release. The film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under Passion Studios and The Route. (Also Read | Maharaja movie review: Vijay Sethupathi is stellar in this thrilling tale of a desperate father) Vijay Sethupathi in a still from Maharaja.

Maharaja India box office

The film earned ₹4.7 crore [Tamil: ₹3.6 crore; Telugu: ₹1.1 crore] on day one. Maharaja minted ₹7.75 crore [Tamil: ₹5.85 crore; Telugu: ₹1.9 crore] on day two. The film collected ₹9 crore net in India on day three as per early estimates. So far the film has earned ₹21.45 crore. Maharaja had an overall 46.54% Tamil occupancy on Sunday.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Maharaja review

The Hindustan Times review of Maharaja read, “Nithilan has presented us a slow-burning thriller. In the first half, we see numerous characters come into play and they seem irrelevant but as you get to the intermission, you realise there are bigger things at play. It’s in the second half that you begin to connect the dots and figure out why Maharaja is a determined man on a relentless mission to find Lakshmi.”

About Maharaja

The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, in his 50th film, and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. Maharaja also stars Mamta Mohandas, Natty (Natraj), Bharathiraja, Abhirami, Singampuli and Kalki. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the film’s music. The film tells the story of a simple barber and his love for his child. One day, he finds himself at the police station filing a complaint because ‘Lakshmi’ has been stolen.

Keerthy Suresh reviewed Maharaja

Recently, actor Keerthy Suresh reviewed the film on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. She wrote, “Just coming hot hot out of the film #Maharaja!! What a brilliant screenplay this is. You are the star of the show @Dir_Nithilan. It’s a pride to add this gem to Tamil Cinema! This film was the perfect way to mark your 50th @VJSethuOfficial sir, it’s a treat to watch you, as always! @anuragkashyap72 What a role sir, you were absolutely lit. @natty_nataraj sir you were great holding the characters together.”

She also wrote, “@abhiramiact it was so nice to see you after a long time mam!! @mamtamohan chechi lots of love to you. @philoedit terrific cuts sir!! Literally glued us to our seats! Big Congratulations to @PassionStudios_ and #SudhanSundaram. last but not the least, Congrats nanba @Jagadishbliss, ini Burj to Hollywood than po! My heartfelt wishes to each one of you for the amazing work!!”