Making of Valimai: Ajith falls off a sports bike, gets up to complete shot, watch

The makers of upcoming Tamil film Valimai have released a video from the making of the film. It gives fans a glimpse of the scale of the movie. The video, which has a shot of Ajith trying to wheel his sports bike and falling on his back, has left fans in awe.

Producer Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to release the video. Several fans in the replies to his tweet have lauded Ajith’s dedication and hard work.

The three-minute-long video is proof that Valimai is going to be a big scale action spectacle with action sequences that are expected to stand out. As much as the video is about the making of the movie, it focuses more on the action scenes it promises to deliver.

From on road chase sequences to stunts atop a moving bus to action involving sports bikes; Valimai assures that fans are in for a treat.

Towards the end of the video, Ajith is seen attempting to wheel his bike and he falls on his back in the process. The camera comes to a pause, and after a few seconds, as it pans back to the frame, we see Ajith standing up and walking with a hand on his hip. He comes back to complete the shot.

One fan wrote that he’s proud to be a fan of Ajith. Another fan lauded Ajith’s dedication in completing the shot. One more lauded Ajith for performing the stunts on his own.

In February this year. Ajith suffered an injury while shooting a bike sequence. He was briefly out of action. “Ajith was shooting for a bike-chase sequence when his vehicle skidded. In the process, he bruised his arms and legs. The actor took a break of about 20 minutes and continued shooting for his portion. Only after he wrapped up the shoot did he get himself treated,” a source had said.

At a recent award ceremony, Boney revealed that Ajith plays a cop in the film. It also stars Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya. Originally planned as a big release for Diwali 2020, the project will now hit the screens next year during the Pongal festival.

