Ajith’s Valimai starts rolling in Hyderabad with an action sequence

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 16:19 IST

Ajith’s next Tamil film Valimai, which is being produced by Boney Kapoor, went on the floors over the weekend in Hyderabad. In the first schedule, the makers are shooting an action sequence on a lavish scale. Being directed by H Vinoth, who had recently helmed Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink.

Recently, Ajith was seen sporting a Zapata style mustache which is rumoured to be his look for the action thriller. Keerthy Suresh is rumoured to have been roped in to play the female lead. However, latest reports suggest that Yami Gautham is most likely to play Ajith’s romantic interest in the film. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced officially, but it has already been confirmed that Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music while Nirav Shah will crank the camera.

At a recent award ceremony, Boney revealed that Ajith plays a cop in the film. Sources have confirmed that an international stunt choreographer has been roped in to supervise certain action sequences.

Boney made his southern debut with Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. The film starred Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam in crucial roles. It had music by Yuvan.

The project was materialized to honour’s Ajith’s promise to late Sridevi. It was her wish that her husband produces a film with Ajith, who had shared screen space with her in English Vinglish.

Nerkonda Paarvai was a box-office hit. It is believed that Boney has signed a three-film deal with Ajith and that another project will be announced soon. Next year, Ajith will reunite with director Siva for the fourth time. Riding on the success of Viswasam, the pair is planning to join hands again.

