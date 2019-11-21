e-paper
Ajith’s new look for next film Valimai goes viral, see pic

A latest picture of Ajith posing with some fans has surfaced online. He sports a new look in the picture.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:09 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Ajith Kumar in a new look ahead of the shooting of his next film.
Ajith Kumar in a new look ahead of the shooting of his next film.
         

Actor Ajith Kumar’s new look for his upcoming Tamil film Valimai has sent his fans into frenzy when it got leaked on Wednesday evening. A latest picture of Ajith posing with some fans has surfaced online. In the picture which has gone viral since it got leaked, Ajith is seen sporting a Zapata style mustache.

Valimai, which marks his second collaboration with producer Boney Kapoor, was recently launched and its regular shooting will commence from December. The genre of the film is still unknown; however, reports have emerged that Ajith will be seen playing a cop after a long time.

An official announcement is yet awaited but reliable sources have confirmed that Ajith will don the khaki for an action-packed story.

Rumours suggest Keerthy Suresh has been signed as the female lead in the film. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced, but it has already been confirmed that Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music while Nirav Shah will crank the camera.

H Vinoth will direct the film which is set to release around Diwali 2020. He had recently helmed Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink.

Nerkonda Paarvai marked the foray of Boney Kapoor in southern cinema. The film starred Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam in crucial roles. It had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The project was materialized to honor’s Ajith’s promise to Sridevi. It was late Sridevi’s wish that her husband produces a film with Ajith, who had shared screen space with the veteran in English Vinglish in a cameo.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu on Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan: ‘If I was in his position, I wouldn’t have got a second film’

Nerkonda Paarvai was a box-office hit. It is believed that Boney Kapoor has signed a three-film deal with Ajith and that another project will be announced soon after Valimai starts rolling. Next year, Ajith will reunite with director Siva for the fourth time. Buoyed by the success of Viswasam, the pair is planning to join hands again.

