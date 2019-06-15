Khushi Kapoor meets Ajith Kumar on sets of Pink remake Nerkonda Paarvai. See pic

Late actor Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor recently met actor Ajith Kumar on the sets of her father’s production, Nerkonda Paarvai. Their picture together has gone viral on their social media fanpages.

Khushi looks smitten by the superstar as they strike up a conversation. Ajith is seen in a black suit, in full costume as a lawyer for the film. Khushi is seen in a white Tshirt, black pants and a black jacket. The film’s set appears to be a courtroom.

Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s 2016 hit Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.The film has been directed by H Vinoth, Ajith plays Amitabh’s role in the film while Shraddha Srinath plays Taapsee’s role. The film will reportedly mark the Tamil debut of Vidya Balan in a crucial role.The film is slated to release worldwide on August 10.

The project was materialized to honour’s Ajith’s promise to Sridevi. It was late Sridevi’s wish that her husband produces a film with Ajith, who had shared screen space with the late veteran star in English Vinglish in a cameo.

“While working with Ajith in English Vinglish, Sridevi had expressed her desire that Ajith does a Tamil film for our home production. Nothing exciting came up till one day last year; Ajith suggested remaking Pink in Tamil. She immediately agreed as she thought it was most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film,” Kapoor had said in a statement.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 14:27 IST