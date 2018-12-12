Khushi Kapoor tattoos birth dates of mom Sridevi, sister Janhvi and dad Boney near her heart. See pics

Since the untimely death of actor Sridevi in February this year, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor has often spoken about the irreparable loss. Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor too has spoken evocatively of the late actor and the vacuum left behind in their lives. However, Khushi Kapoor has rarely spoken on the topic.

Not, until now. The teenaged daughter of the Bollywood couple may not be as vocal as her other family members, but she has her own way of telling the world how important her family is to her. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently shared a picture of Khushi from the Isha Ambani’s Udaipur sangeet function, in which Khushi is seen wearing a strappy silver-grey gown. Noticeable was a tattoo on her torso, (under her left arm).

Sharing the photo, the Instagram post read: “Grace and glamour intertwine for a sangeet ceremony in Udaipur, India @khushi05k looks absolutely stunning in @mamalhotraworld.”

According to a report in Bollywood Life, the tattoo is rather cryptic and show Roman numericals. A closer look reveals that the tattoo lists out the birth date of her family members.

Bollywood Life wrote in a report, “Khushi has got the birthdates of all her family members inscribed. Now the dates are in Roman numerals, in the ascending order, which makes it a bit cryptic. It starts with Khushi’s own birthdate, which is November 5, denoted by a V, followed by VI, which is Janhvi’s birthdate, March 6. This is followed by Sridevi’s birthdate, i.e. XIII, to denote August 13, and then comes Boney’s birthdate XI, which is November 11.”

Post Sridevi’s death, the four children of Boney have become rather close. Speaking about their family, both Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi had revealed on Koffee With Karan that his youngest child, Khushi, was also his favourite.

It is not clear if Khushi too will follow her late mother and sister and join Bollywood, it is being rumoured that Karan Johar might launch her opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the near future.

