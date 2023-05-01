Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office day 3 collection: Mani Ratnam film grosses over 150 cr worldwide, makes $3.6 million in US

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2, has registered a massive opening at the box office as the film has grossed over ₹150 crore in just three days worldwide. In the US, the film has collected $3.6 million (approximately ₹29 crore) in its first weekend, as per trade sources. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 crosses ₹100 crore worldwide Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office: Jayam Ravi and Trisha in the Mani Ratnam film.

The second part in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise is centred on the return of Arunmozhi Varman, who was presumed dead, and Nandini taking revenge on the Cholas for kicking her family out of their home and killing her father.

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share that the film has breached the ₹150 crore-club.“Ponniyin Selvan 2 has crossed ₹150 crore gross at the WW (worldwide) box office in three days,” Ramesh tweeted. He also shared a Comscore report in which it was confirmed that PS2 collected approximately $3.645 million in its first three days in the US.

As per trade experts, PS2 might not collect on par with the first part at the box office. However, since the makers made heavy profits from PS1 itself, whatever they’re earning from PS 2 will be a bonus.

“The film didn’t have early morning shows in Tamil Nadu on release day. Due to some court case, the early morning shows were not granted. This affected the opening day numbers big time. Also, unlike the first part, PS2 opened to a lot of mixed reports. Hence, it has to be seen if it will have an uninterrupted long run,” trade analyst Trinath said.

The first part in the franchise grossed over ₹500 crore at the box office globally during its theatrical run. In Tamil Nadu, PS1 went on to become the highest grossing Tamil film of all time in Tamil Nadu after surpassing Kamal Haasan’s Vikram’s lifetime gross of ₹183 crore in the state.

The first part told the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who would become the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film featured Jayam Ravi in the role of Arulmozhivarman while Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai were seen in other key roles. The film marked Aishwarya Rai’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. Aishwarya played dual roles – Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi.

