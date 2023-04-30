Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office collection day 2: Mani Ratnam film crosses 100 crore worldwide

Ponniyin Selvan 2 crossed ₹100 crore on its second day of release as it earned around ₹28.50 crore gross domestically and added another ₹51 crore to its overseas collections. The sequel, directed by Mani Ratnam, earned ₹38 crore on its opening day. The first film also crossed the ₹100 crore mark on day two. (Also read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office collection day 1: Film opens to a massive ₹38 crore haul) Mani Ratnam's Poinniyin Selvan 2 features Karthi and Trisha Krishnan as part of the ensemble cast.

According to a report on Sacnilk, the film earned ₹34.25 crore so far in Tamil Nadu. It has grossed ₹7.80 crore in Karnataka so far and ₹5.85 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Ponniyin Selvan 2 has made ₹5.10 crore in Kerala, while the rest of the states' collections comes to ₹6.40 crore. The overseas collections are estimated to be around ₹51 crore.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released on September 30, 2022. It went on to earn around ₹490 crores worldwide and also became the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Based on classic Tamil novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy, the film has been adapted by Mani Ratnam, B Jeyamohan and Elango Kumaravel. The music for the films has been composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman.

The sequel stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai in a double role, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, R Sarathkumar, Jayaram, Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu and Prakash Raj. It explores the past tragic love story between the characters of Vikram and Aishwarya Rai and follows Arunmozhi Varman's rise as the renowned emperor Rajaraja.

The Hindustan Times review of the sequel stated, "If one has gotten used to Mani Ratnam’s style and enjoyed PS 1, they have every reason to be blown away by how the auteur just uses drama and politics to create tension throughout the second part. It’s unbelievable how Mani Ratnam actually keeps one engaged with so much drama. For instance, the face-off sequence between Aditya Karikalan and Nandini will go down as one of the best cinematic moments in Tamil cinema. It is the build-up and the mood setting that leads to the showdown makes it one of the best sequences of PS 2."

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON