Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office collection day 1: Film opens to a massive 38 crore haul

Ponniyin Selvan 2 to is off to a good start at the box office, collecting a massive sum on the opening day itself. Directed by Mani Ratnam, this second part in the epic series is reported to have collected ₹38 crore on day 1 across all channels. (Also read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 review: Aishwarya Rai is unbelievably good in Mani Ratnam's terrific epic) Poinniyin Selvan 2 stars Karthi, Trisha and multiple others,

As per a report on Sacnilk, the film collected ₹25 crore in its home state of Tamil Nadu. For comparison, the first part in the franchise collected ₹40 crore on day 1. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film collected ₹3-4 crore. In Karnataka, it minted ₹4-5 crore. PS-1 collected ₹327 crores nearly in India and over ₹169 crores ($20.70 million) abroad.

The two-part magnum opus, boasts of some of the biggest names from the Indian entertainment industry, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu. The film is a cinematic retelling of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novels and chronicles the early days of Chola empire.

Vikram, in an interview said that subtitles have contributed to the wide popularity and commercial success of regional films. "A film that stinks of nativity, and has something to do with one portion of India, will still work because emotions are always the same. People, after the pandemic, are open to watching subtitle films. Like, now, they are not just watching our films, they are watching Korean, German, French films contrary to what happened before," Vikram said.

"Now, content becomes the hero more than anything else... I don’t think there is going to be pan-India or regional (film), whatever film is good, it will work. Kantara was a very small film... It is so immersed in culture but it is being celebrated because it is more to do with the story," he added.

"Thank you for your support and appreciation. We truly hold very dear to our hearts the incredible response you gave to our movie. We are equally excited as much as each and every one of you is for April 28 to see 'PS-2'. Thank you so much but first I would like to thank Mani Garu, my Mani Garu," Aishwarya said at one of the events.

