Sanjay Dutt's first look as Antony Das from Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo unveiled. Watch

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj on Saturday shared the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt from his upcoming film Leo, on the occasion of the Bollywood star's 64th birthday. Sanjay Dutt in a still from Leo.

Headlined by Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, the movie marks the Tamil debut of Sanjay, who forayed into South cinema with the 2022 blockbuster Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2.

"Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you! #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt #Leo," Lokesh Kanagaraj posted on Twitter alongside a teaser video of Sanjay from the film.

The short clip sees Sanjay's Antony Das making his way through a huge gathering followed by a close look at the actor, who is seen sporting a rugged look with a grey beard and moustache.

Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, “#SanjayDutt look is just lit.” A comment read, “Looks intense.” A tweet read, “Unable to imagine Thalapathy Vijay and Antony Das face off." “The evil form #Antony is set to clash the pure evil #Leo," said a Twitter user.

Sanjay said the teaser is "just a hint of the epic journey that lies ahead". He also thanked the film's team for sharing his first look on his birthday.

Leo also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The first poster of Leo was unveiled last month to celebrate Vijay's 49th birthday. They also released the Tamil movie’s first song Naa Ready.

Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for Lokesh’s earlier movies Master and Vikram, is scoring the soundtrack of the film. The project is produced by SS Lalit Kumar.

