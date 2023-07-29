Sanjay Dutt greets fans outside his house on birthday, Maanayata sends love on Instagram

Actor Sanjay Dutt turned 64 on Saturday. His fans celebrated his special day by gathering outside his house with flowers, cakes and gifts. Without disappointing them, Sanjay Dutt, as per his yearly ritual, met his fans on his birthday. Also read: Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt: Revisit some of his best performances Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his 64th birthday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay Dutt meets fans

In paparazzi photos, Sanjay was seen in his Vaastav avatar as he sported an all-white kurta and pyjama look. He also sported a tikka (vermilion) on his forehead. In photos, he was seen greeting fans with folded hands. He shook hands with many and posed for the media.

Sanjay Dutt meets fans on his 64th birthday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

Maanayata wishes Sanjay Dutt

Meanwhile, Sanjay's wife Maanayata Dutt posted a heartwarming note for him. It comes with several throwback photos of them and their family, clicked throughout the years. Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday my bestest half.”

“Words are not enough to appreciate all the things that you do for me….thank you for being so amazing…thank you for being you…wishing you nothing but the best ever in your life!! May you have an amazing year ahead and wish you create many more inspiring benchmarks! Feel incredibly blessed to be a part of your beautiful life stay blessed,” she further added.

Reacting to her post, Sanjay and Maanayata's twin kids Shahraan and Iqra dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. A fan wrote in the comments, “Happy birthday to the only og rockstar.” “What a beautiful couple,” added another one.

On the other hand, Sanjay’s sister Priya Dutt shared an old photo of him on the photo-sharing app. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the one and only Rock Star I know. He is strong, resilient and humble. He has gone through the turbulence in life, fallen but risen again and soared. God bless him with health, wealth and happiness always. Happy birthday bhaiya. love you. Selected this pic from many years ago, it shows his innocence and vulnerability and his eyes say so much, these qualities still remain. #blessing #love”

Sanjay's next film

On the occasion of his 4th birthday, Sanjay announced his next project, Double iSmart. He shared with everyone officially, “It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz. Glad to be playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on March 8th, 2024.. @Charmmeofficial @IamVishuReddy @PuriConnects." In the first look poster, Sanjay looked handsome in a suit while accessorised with earrings, rings, a wristwatch, and tattoos on his face and fingers.

