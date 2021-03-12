IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Teddy movie review: A promising plot squandered by silly execution
Teddy movie review: Arya teams up with teddy bear for an action adventure.
Teddy movie review: Arya teams up with teddy bear for an action adventure.
tamil cinema

Teddy movie review: A promising plot squandered by silly execution

  • Teddy movie review: Shakti Soundar Rajan, known for his out-of-the-ordinary movies, has made a disappointing entry to his filmography with Teddy.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:49 PM IST

Shakti Soundar Rajan is an exciting filmmaker because he wants to try his hands at different genres and concepts. He introduced Tamil audiences to zombies in Miruthan, space exploration in Tik Tik Tik, and now he talks about out of body experience in his latest release Teddy, which has landed directly on Disney Hotstar. Unlike most filmmakers, Shakti Soundar Rajan is smart when it comes to dealing with high end concepts as he takes the approach of a B movie to tell these stories. The result is mostly silly but still quite entertaining, given the fact that most filmmakers don’t take this route.

Watch trailer for Teddy:


Sayyeshaa plays Sri Vidya, a young college student who has a rare blood group. While helping out a motorist in an accident, she suffers an injury and is quickly admitted to a hospital where she becomes the victim of a gang that trades in live organs. When Sri becomes comatose, her soul gets transferred into a giant teddy bear, a shameless copy of the foul-mouthed teddy bear from Mark Wahlberg's Ted (2012), who seeks the help of Shakti (Arya), a loner with the intellect of Albert Einstein to save many like her from the gang which operates out of Azerbaijan. The rest of the story is about whether Shakti manages to help Teddy meet with her body and put an end to the mastermind behind the gang.

As a concept, Teddy sounds quite exciting. A talking teddy bear teams up with a loner with some exceptionally good fighting skills to stop an organ trafficking gang. Throw in some decent action stretches, this could’ve been a solid commercial action flick. Unfortunately, Teddy doesn’t cash in on its promising plot and squanders it away by its silly execution. The initial scenes between Teddy and Shakti are fun and would appeal to kids. But if you take out these initial moments, there isn’t much happening in the film. When the story shifts to Azerbaijan, it gets sillier than one can imagine. Making a B movie on such a concept is fine but when you take audiences for granted, it doesn’t always work in the film’s favour.

Also read: After NCPCR's objection to Bombay Begums, Hansal Mehta says 'they spend all their time watching OTT shows'

Arya manages a decent screen presence. With a poker face, he delivers a very restrained performance. It’s the kind of performance we’ve rarely seen from him. If you take out Arya, there isn’t a single other performance worth discussing. Filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni as the antagonist is a joke from the minute he appears on the screen. Going by the promos, he comes across as a villain with a big network. In the film, however, he gets just 3-4 scenes and hardly makes any impact.

Teddy

Director: Shakti Soundar Rajan

Cast: Arya, Sayyeshaa and Magizh Thirumeni

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
ott

Related Stories

Cherry movie review: Tom Holland stars in the Russo Brothers' first film since Avengers: Endgame.
Cherry movie review: Tom Holland stars in the Russo Brothers' first film since Avengers: Endgame.
hollywood

Cherry review: The Russo Brothers' first film since Avengers is a cheerless slog

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:35 PM IST
  • Cherry movie review: Joe and Anthony Russo's first film since Avengers: Endgame, out on Apple, is a cheerless but challenging epic featuring an excellent Tom Holland performance.
READ FULL STORY
Roohi movie review: Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the movie.
Roohi movie review: Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the movie.
bollywood

Roohi review: Rajkummar-Varun's camaraderie stands out in convoluted film

By Monika Rawal Kukreja
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Roohi movie review: Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma are the shining stars of his horror comedy. Janhvi Kapoor gets little room to impress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SP Jananathan was working on his upcoming film Laabam.
SP Jananathan was working on his upcoming film Laabam.
tamil cinema

Tamil filmmaker SP Jananathan found unconscious, admitted to ICU

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • National award-winning Tamil filmmaker SP Jananathan was admitted to the ICU ward of Apollo hospital in Chennai after he was found unconscious in his home on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shruti Haasan has shared a new picture of herself on Instagram.
Shruti Haasan has shared a new picture of herself on Instagram.
tamil cinema

Shruti Haasan shares glimpse of her next onscreen character on Instagram

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:23 PM IST
  • Shruti Haasan has shared a new picture of herself and its possibly from her next film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SJ Suryah in a still from Nenjam Marappathillai.
SJ Suryah in a still from Nenjam Marappathillai.
tamil cinema

Nenjam Marappathillai review: A wildly amusing but predictable horror-thriller

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • Nenjam Marappathillai review: What’s refreshing about the film is that it is devoid of all the usual stereotypes one could associate with horror movies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malavika Mohanan and Vijay on sets of Master.
Malavika Mohanan and Vijay on sets of Master.
tamil cinema

Malavika Mohanan on 50 days of Master: 'So many memories I’ll carry for my life'

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:38 PM IST
  • Malavika Mohanan shared several behind the scene pictures from the making of Master on completion of the film's 50 days in theatres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aishwaryaa Dhanush with her son Lingaa.
Aishwaryaa Dhanush with her son Lingaa.
tamil cinema

Aishwaryaa Dhanush takes help from 'lil Mysterio' to urge fans to wear a mask

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:00 PM IST
  • Aishwaryaa Dhanush took to Instagram and shared a picture with her son Lingaa and urged followers to wear a mask.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A still from Aelay.
A still from Aelay.
tamil cinema

Aelay movie review: A fun, sweet rural drama that’s let down by its length

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:29 AM IST
  • Aelay is a fun, sweet film that gets so much right about life in a small village and their tradition but is needlessly long drawn.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Malavika Mohanan will be seen in her second Hindi film, Yudhra with Sidhant Chaturvedi.
Actor Malavika Mohanan will be seen in her second Hindi film, Yudhra with Sidhant Chaturvedi.
tamil cinema

Malavika Mohanan: I find it annoying when people put Bollywood at a higher pedestal than other film industries

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Actor Malavika Mohanan talks about waiting it for a Hindi film until now, and why the south film industry, or any regional movie industry, is at par with Hindi cinema.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shruti Haasan with Kamal Haasan.
Shruti Haasan with Kamal Haasan.
tamil cinema

Shruti Haasan shares lovely pictures with 'daddy dearest' Kamal Haasan

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:13 PM IST
  • Shruti Haasan has shared a few adorable pictures with her superstar father Kamal Haasan on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhanush in Jagame Thandhiram teaser.
Dhanush in Jagame Thandhiram teaser.
tamil cinema

Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram teaser released; Movie to stream on Netflix

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:18 AM IST
  • Dhanush's upcoming movie Jagame Thandhiram skips the theatres for an OTT release. The movie is set to stream on Netflix India and the teaser has been released.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suriya had tweeted in early February to say that he ad tested positive to Covid 19.
Suriya had tweeted in early February to say that he ad tested positive to Covid 19.
tamil cinema

Tamil actor Suriya tests negative for coronavirus

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Suriya has tested negative to Covid 19. His producer friend Rajsekar Pandian tweeted to share the news. Ealier this month, the actor had tweeted to inform that he had contracted the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddharth hit the national limelight with Rang De Basanti.
Siddharth hit the national limelight with Rang De Basanti.
tamil cinema

Siddharth hits back at Twitter user who dubbed him 'school drop out'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • Actor Siddharth, of Rang De Basanti fame, had a heated exchange on Twitter with a person who abused him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajinikanth visits Ilayaraja’s new studio.
Rajinikanth visits Ilayaraja’s new studio.
tamil cinema

Rajinikanth visits Ilayaraja’s new studio, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • Rajinikanth paid a visit to Ilayaraja’s new music studio in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin did Vijay's shoulder drop step on the field.
R Ashwin did Vijay's shoulder drop step on the field.
tamil cinema

Watch R Ashwin groove to hit number Vaathi Coming from Vijays's Master

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:13 PM IST
A video clip of cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin doing the famous shoulder drop step of actor Vijay from Vaathi Coming song from Master has gone viral.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nidhhi Agerwal has done only two Tamil films.
Nidhhi Agerwal has done only two Tamil films.
tamil cinema

Nidhhi Agerwal shocked as fans build temple in her name, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Nidhhi Agerwal was in for a shock when she came to know that her fans in Chennai had built a temple in her name. She has done only two films in Tamil so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhanush has shared a poster of Karnan along with the release date.
Dhanush has shared a poster of Karnan along with the release date.
tamil cinema

Dhanush's Karnan to hit theatres on April 9. See new poster

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Dhanush shared the first look poster of Karnan along with the release date on Twitter. The film will have a theatrical release on April 9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP