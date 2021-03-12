Teddy movie review: A promising plot squandered by silly execution

Shakti Soundar Rajan is an exciting filmmaker because he wants to try his hands at different genres and concepts. He introduced Tamil audiences to zombies in Miruthan, space exploration in Tik Tik Tik, and now he talks about out of body experience in his latest release Teddy, which has landed directly on Disney Hotstar. Unlike most filmmakers, Shakti Soundar Rajan is smart when it comes to dealing with high end concepts as he takes the approach of a B movie to tell these stories. The result is mostly silly but still quite entertaining, given the fact that most filmmakers don’t take this route.

Sayyeshaa plays Sri Vidya, a young college student who has a rare blood group. While helping out a motorist in an accident, she suffers an injury and is quickly admitted to a hospital where she becomes the victim of a gang that trades in live organs. When Sri becomes comatose, her soul gets transferred into a giant teddy bear, a shameless copy of the foul-mouthed teddy bear from Mark Wahlberg's Ted (2012), who seeks the help of Shakti (Arya), a loner with the intellect of Albert Einstein to save many like her from the gang which operates out of Azerbaijan. The rest of the story is about whether Shakti manages to help Teddy meet with her body and put an end to the mastermind behind the gang.

As a concept, Teddy sounds quite exciting. A talking teddy bear teams up with a loner with some exceptionally good fighting skills to stop an organ trafficking gang. Throw in some decent action stretches, this could’ve been a solid commercial action flick. Unfortunately, Teddy doesn’t cash in on its promising plot and squanders it away by its silly execution. The initial scenes between Teddy and Shakti are fun and would appeal to kids. But if you take out these initial moments, there isn’t much happening in the film. When the story shifts to Azerbaijan, it gets sillier than one can imagine. Making a B movie on such a concept is fine but when you take audiences for granted, it doesn’t always work in the film’s favour.

Arya manages a decent screen presence. With a poker face, he delivers a very restrained performance. It’s the kind of performance we’ve rarely seen from him. If you take out Arya, there isn’t a single other performance worth discussing. Filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni as the antagonist is a joke from the minute he appears on the screen. Going by the promos, he comes across as a villain with a big network. In the film, however, he gets just 3-4 scenes and hardly makes any impact.

