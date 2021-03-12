After NCPCR's objection to Bombay Begums, Hansal Mehta says 'they spend all their time watching OTT shows'
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has tweeted his reaction to the apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) who has asked Netflix to stop streaming Bombay Begums citing what they claim is an inappropriate portrayal of children in the web series. Bombay Begums released on Monday, Women's Day, and stars Pooja Bhatt in the lead.
Reacting to NCPCR's objection, Hansal wrote, "Do these people spend all their time watching OTT shows or do they actually work for Child rights?" A Twitter user commented, "Well, “these people” tell me in advance which shows I should not waste my time on. I haven’t even clicked on it once after watching these disgusting clips. Shame on you for being a part of such a depraved industry!" Hansal wrote back, "Shame on you for being you."
In a notice to Netflix on Thursday, the NCPCR asked the OTT platform to furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which it said it will be constrained to initiate appropriate legal action. Objecting to the alleged inappropriate portrayal of children in the series, the commission said this type of content will not only pollute the young minds but may also result in the abuse and exploitation of children.
The commission took action based on a complaint that alleged that the series normalises minors indulging in casual sex and drug abuse. "Netflix should take extra precaution while streaming any content in respect of the children or for the children and shall also refrain themselves from getting into such things," the commission said in its notice.
Bombay Begums delves into the lives of five women from different sections of society who all want different things in life. It is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, who has previously made Lipstick Under My Burkha and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare.
