IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt is missing Ranbir Kapoor while he is in quarantine, clasps his hand tight in pic. See here
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in Brahmastra.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in Brahmastra.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt is missing Ranbir Kapoor while he is in quarantine, clasps his hand tight in pic. See here

  • Actor Alia Bhatt is 'missing' boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, who was recently diagnosed with Covid-19. She shared an old picture of the two of them, clasping each other's hands.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:54 PM IST

Actor Alia Bhatt on Friday shared a picture that showed her holding boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's hand. Ranbir tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

"Major missing," Alia captioned her post, which has been 'liked' nearly half-a-million times in 30 minutes. It showed two people -- presumably Alia and Ranbir -- clasping each other's hands.


Her friends and followers showered love on them in the comments section. "Aweeee," wrote Anaita Shroff Adajania. Stylist Tanya Ghavri dropped a heart emoji.

Ranbir's diagnosis was confirmed by his mother, Neetu, earlier this week. She wrote in a social media post that he was in quarantine, and responding well to medication. Alia had taken to Instagram Stories shortly afterwards and shared some words of wisdom: "We grow through what we go through."

Alia on Thursday took to Instagram stories and provided a health update for fans. She wrote, "I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all!”

There has been much speculation about the couple's wedding. They were spotted together earlier this month, surveying construction at an apartment. Fans believed they were in the process of putting together a home that they'd move into after tying the knot.

Also read: Alia Bhatt's words of wisdom after boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's Covid-19 diagnosis: 'We grow through what we go through'

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for three years, and Ranbir admitted in an interview last year that they would've tied the knot already had the pandemic not happened. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he told journalist Rajeev Masand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor

Related Stories

Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji visited a temple in Mumbai on Thursday,
Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji visited a temple in Mumbai on Thursday,
bollywood

Maha Shivratri: Alia visits temple, paps ask if she prayed for something special

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji visited a temple in Mumbai on the festival of Maha Shivratri on Thursday. Watch their video here.
READ FULL STORY
Alia Bhatt has shared a new photo on Instagram for her fans.
Alia Bhatt has shared a new photo on Instagram for her fans.
bollywood

Alia posts health update after boyfriend Ranbir tests positive for Covid-19

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 03:52 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt has said that she has tested negative for the coronavirus, after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor tested positive earlier this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Tanushree Dutta took the viral Don't Rush challenge.
Tanushree Dutta took the viral Don't Rush challenge.
bollywood

Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:17 PM IST
  • Tanushree Dutta looked svelte in a new video, in which she took the Don't Rush challenge. Fans showered her with praise for her 'incredible transformation'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula.
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula.
bollywood

When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • Elli AvrRam recalled an incident while shooting Har Funn Maula with Aamir Khan, when she insisted that they do another take, even though Aamir was convinced they had what they needed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The many moods of Sara Ali Khan.(Varinder Chawla)
The many moods of Sara Ali Khan.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:47 PM IST
  • A funny video of Sara Ali Khan, trying her best to maintain a steely expression for the paparazzi, but regularly breaking into laughter, has been shared online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon is the son of actor Poonam Dhillon.
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon is the son of actor Poonam Dhillon.
bollywood

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon talks about his recent Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Tuesdays & Fridays.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor has shared a special birthday post for her mother.
Shraddha Kapoor has shared a special birthday post for her mother.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor poses on beach with 'birthday mommy', credits 'baapu' for pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:19 PM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor posed on the beach with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, for a picture clicked by Shakti Kapoor. She posted the photo to wish her mom a happy birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Aftab Shivdasani feels OTT content will keep filmmakers on their toes.
Actor Aftab Shivdasani feels OTT content will keep filmmakers on their toes.
bollywood

Aftab Shivdasani: Films are releasing but not all of them will lure audiences to the cinemas

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Actor Aftab Shivdasani says if filmmakers now make the same boring stuff then people will not pay money and watch it in cinemas
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashish Vidyarthi took to Instagram to inform everyone that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
Ashish Vidyarthi took to Instagram to inform everyone that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
bollywood

Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis, shares video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • Ashish Vidyarthi, in a video shared on his Instagram page, revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he has no symptoms, as of now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.
Priyanka Chopra interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.
bollywood

After Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey set to interview Priyanka Chopra

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:31 PM IST
American talk show host Oprah Winfrey is set to interview Priyanka Chopra Jonas after her bombshell tell-all interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are currently enjoying a beachside holiday.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are currently enjoying a beachside holiday.
bollywood

Twinkle posts funny vacation photos with Akshay, reveals how to prevent divorce

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • As Twinkle Khanna shared 'Instagram vs reality' photos with Akshay Kumar from their beach holiday, Sikandar Kher had a funny query. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan and Somy Ali reportedly dated for eight years.
Salman Khan and Somy Ali reportedly dated for eight years.
bollywood

Somy apologises to Salman for being 'pathetic actor', says Suniel yelled at her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Somy Ali, who in her short Bollywood career worked with some of the biggest actors of the 90s, has apologised to her old co-stars, including Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, for being a 'pathetic actor'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough have been together for a decade.
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough have been together for a decade.
bollywood

Preity Zinta reveals why husband Gene Goodenough thinks of her as 'maalkin'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Preity Zinta revealed that she misled Gene Goodenough into believing that the Hindi word for wife is 'maalkin'. She also said that Salman Khan taught him cuss words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora has shared a new picture on Instagram.
Malaika Arora has shared a new picture on Instagram.
bollywood

Malaika Arora shows off beach bod and pun game, all in one post. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • Malaika Arora on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of her 'beach bum'. Check her post out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot in December last year.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot in December last year.
bollywood

Gauahar gave Zaid ‘no attention’ during first meeting, then he slid into her DMs

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • Gauahar Khan shared her wedding video on her YouTube channel. In it, she and Zaid Darbar reminisced about their first meeting at a supermarket, and how they fell in love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif marks her Bollywood debut with Time To Dance,
Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif marks her Bollywood debut with Time To Dance,
bollywood

Here's how Katrina Kaif helped her sister Isabelle prep for Time To Dance

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • Isabelle Kaif will make her debut with Time To Dance. Ahead of the movie's release, she revealed the piece of advice she received from her sister, Katrina Kaif.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan at a shoot in Mumbai. (All photos by Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan at a shoot in Mumbai. (All photos by Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Spotted: Mira Rajput waves to paparazzi, Sara Ali Khan shoots for new project

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Mira Rajput was seen in on her day out in Mumbai. She waved to the paparazzi, who spotted her in Juhu. Even Sara Ali Khan was seen in a pretty dress, gearing up for a shoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP