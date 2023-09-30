Vijay's Leo beats Ponniyin Selvan I in advance booking to become highest opening Tamil film in the UK

Vijay's upcoming Tamil film Leo is expected to get a massive opening in the UK as indicated by the advance booking of the movie tickets. It has already beaten the record set by Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I in advance booking. The film marks Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's reunion after the 2021 blockbuster Master. Also read: Leo song Badass: Anirudh Ravichander delivers another banger for Vijay. Watch Leo stars Vijay in titular role.

Leo advance booking

Sharing the latest update on the film's advance booking numbers, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday, “Vijay: ‘Leo’ setting new benchmarks… #ThalapathyVijay’s #Leo is shattering records #Overseas. Distributed in #UK and #Europe by #AhimsaEntertainment, with 19 days left, the film has already taken the *#Tamil* Day 1 #BO crown in #UK from the previously held #PS1. #Leo is targeting to surpass the current single-day earnings for an INDIAN film in #UK, a record presently held by #Pathaan.”

More about Leo

Leo will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Trisha Krishnan, who earlier worked with Vijay in Tamil hits Ghilli, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi and Aathi, features opposite him in Leo as well. Sanjay Dutt is set to mark his Tamil film debut with Leo. It also stars Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for Vijay's hit films like Kaththi, Master and Beast, has given music for the film.

Leo audio launch was cancelled

Recently, the audio launch event of Leo scheduled for September 30 was cancelled due to "overflowing passes requests and safety constraints". Production banner Seven Screen Studio shared the news on Tuesday evening in a post on X. "Considering overflowing passes requests & safety constraints, we have decided not to conduct the Leo Audio Launch. In respect of the fans' wishes, we will keep you engaged with frequent updates," the studio posted. The banner also said the event's cancellation is not "due to political pressure or any other reasons".

Leo promotions

Unique promotional campaigns are being run amid the film's much anticipated release. Bisleri, India's leading packaged drinking water, has partnered with Leo. The partnership will see Bisleri limited-edition packs featuring the 'Leo' coin. These limited-edition packs will be made available in 500ml, 1 ltr and 2ltr SKUs across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail