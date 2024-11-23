Naga Chaitanya announces new film NC24 on birthday: ‘It’s an excavation into mythical thrills’

Actor Naga Chaitanya celebrated his 38th birthday in style by announcing his next film, NC24. The actor took to social media to share the exciting news, sharing that the pan-India project is an “excavation into mythical thrills and shivers”. Also read: Nagarjuna reveals how he played cupid in Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's love story: ‘Their bond makes me happy’ Naga Chaitanya turned 38 on Saturday.

A birthday treat

On Saturday, Chaitanya took to social media to announce the film, and share a poster, generating immense buzz among fans. “#NC24 - An excavation into Mythical thrills & shivers. Excited to be part of your amazing vision @karthik_cinema,” Chaitanya wrote on Instagram while sharing the poster.

The poster features a captivating visual of Chaitanya standing on a rock in a cave with a bag full of mountaineering equipment. This image is shown through a mysterious eye, perfectly capturing the essence of the film. It hints at a thrilling narrative that blends mythology with suspense.

While details about the film's storyline and cast are still under wraps, the announcement has created a stir among fans and cinema enthusiasts.

“Happy Birthday sir. This looks very interesting with mythological concept.. waiting for more updates eagerly sir,” one fan wrote, with another sharing, “This is going to be (fire emojis)”.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh also shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, “NAGA CHAITANYA STARS IN PAN-INDIA FILM... BVSN PRASAD - SUKUMAR COLLABORATE... On #NagaChaitanya's birthday today, producers #BVSNPrasad and #Sukumar and director #KarthikDandu [of #Virupaksha fame] announce a PAN-India film with a special poster. The film [#NC24] - not titled yet - is a mythical thriller... Music by #AjaneeshLoknath”.

What we know about the film

Chaitanya will headline this mythical thriller, which will be jointly produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the SVCC and Sukumar Writings banners.

With the film, Chaitanya is joining hands with young director Karthik Dandu, who rose to fame with the Virupaksha. The mythical thriller will be jointly produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the SVCC and Sukumar Writings banners.

The film is yet to get an official title, and the working name is NC24. Shamdat ISC will handle the cinematography, while Naveen Nooli will be in charge of the editing. Ajaneesh Loknath has been roped in for the music. While the storyline is being kept under wraps, it is being said that it will be made on a huge budget.

Naga’s personal life

Naga Chaitanya is set to start a new chapter of his life. He got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala in August and will be married on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. They will have a traditional Telugu wedding.