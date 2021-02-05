IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Pitta Kathalu trailer: Netflix’s upcoming anthology promises distinct stories of four bold women
Pitta Kathalu: A story of love and betrayal.
Pitta Kathalu: A story of love and betrayal.
telugu cinema

Pitta Kathalu trailer: Netflix’s upcoming anthology promises distinct stories of four bold women

  • Pitta Kathalu will tell the story of four women and their four journeys of love and betrayal. It will talk about love, desire, honour and freedom. Watch trailer.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:08 PM IST


The trailer of Netflix India’s upcoming Telugu anthology film Pitta Kathalu, which features shorts by four directors, was unveiled on Friday. Going by the visuals, the movie promises distinct stories of four bold women and their journeys.

The trailer establishes the fact that the stories will deal with some bold themes. It’s the story of four women, four journeys of love and betrayal. It will talk about love, desire, honour and freedom.


The women in this story are seen challenging the norms and breaking away from what’s essentially a man’s world.

The lead cast includes Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Eesha Rebba, Jagapathi Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Saanvi Megghana, Sanjith Hegde and Shruti Haasan among others.

The four shorts have been directed by Nag Ashwin, Nandini Reddy, Sankalp Reddy and Tharun Bhascker. It has been produced by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra goes bold in new photo shoot, says ‘I don’t want to be defined by where I come from’

Pitta Kathalu, which is the maiden anthology from Telugu industry, is believed to be an adaptation of Netflix’s own Lust Stories.

Lust Stories featured Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, and Manisha Koirala. The anthology film - featuring four short film segments and centered on the theme of lust - was directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee, respectively.

Follow @htshowbiz for more


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
netflix shruti haasan amala paul

Related Stories

Shonda Rhimes-Netflix show Bridgerton has been renewed for a new season.
Shonda Rhimes-Netflix show Bridgerton has been renewed for a new season.
web series

Netflix renews Bridgerton for 2nd season, makes announcement in style

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Netflix has renewed its hit regency era drama Bridgerton for a second season. The announcement was made with one of Lady Whistedown's 'society papers'.
READ FULL STORY
Pitta Kathalu is the Telugu version of Netflix' Lust Stories.
Pitta Kathalu is the Telugu version of Netflix' Lust Stories.
tv

Netflix unveils the teaser of upcoming Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu, watch

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Netflix show Pitta Kathalu, the Telugu version of Lust Stories, gives us a quick glimpse into the four stories and it seems to be touching upon some bold themes.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Dear Megha stars Megha Akash as the female lead.
Dear Megha stars Megha Akash as the female lead.
telugu cinema

Rana Daggubati unveils Telugu film Dear Megha first look, see poster

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • Megha Akash's Dear Megha was unveiled by Rana Daggubati, Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Menon on their individual social media pages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas in his look for Salaar.
Prabhas in his look for Salaar.
telugu cinema

Prabhas’ Salaar team meets with an accident, injured members hospitalized

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • The crew members of Salaar reportedly suffered minor injuries, and left almost immediately after being treated in the outpatient ward of a Telangana hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manam had starred actors from three generations of the Akkineni clan..
Manam had starred actors from three generations of the Akkineni clan..
telugu cinema

Vikram Kumar likely to make Manam 2 with Nagarjuna and sons: report

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:48 PM IST
As per a new report, Vikram Kumar may make the second film on the Manam franchise with Nagarjuna and his sons - Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan will work together for the first time in Adipurush.
Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan will work together for the first time in Adipurush.
telugu cinema

Adipurush shoot begins, Prabhas makes announcement on Instagram

By Haricharan Pudipeddi | PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Prabhas took to social media to announce the beginning of shoot for his upcoming film, Adipurush. The film is a retelling of the Ramayana and stars him as Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Nidhhi Agerwal made her Bollywood debut with Munna Michael in 2017.
Actor Nidhhi Agerwal made her Bollywood debut with Munna Michael in 2017.
telugu cinema

Nidhhi Agerwal to pair with Pawan Kalyan in Krish Jagarlamudi’s film

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:15 PM IST
  • Actor Nidhhi Agerwal will star opposite Pawan Kalyan in Krish Jagarlamudi’s upcoming period film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahasamudram stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Sharwanand in lead roles.
Mahasamudram stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Sharwanand in lead roles.
telugu cinema

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Mahasamudram to release in cinemas on August 19

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Telugu film Mahasamudram will hit the screens on August 19, the makers have said. It stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Sharwanand in lead roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chiranjeevi in a still from Acharya.
Chiranjeevi in a still from Acharya.
telugu cinema

Acharya teaser: Chiranjeevi steps out in an action-packed avatar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Acharya also stars Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, Sonu Sood and Kajal Aggarwal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adivi Sesh in Major.
Adivi Sesh in Major.
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu announces the release date of upcoming production Major, see poster

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Telugu film Major – based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan – will release in cinemas on July 2. It stars Adivi Sesh in the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Olivia Morris is paired opposite Jr NTR in RRR.
Olivia Morris is paired opposite Jr NTR in RRR.
telugu cinema

SS Rajamouli introduces actor Olivia Morris as Jennifer from RRR on her birthday

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:22 PM IST
SS Rajamouli took to social media to introduce his second heroine from his upcoming film, RRR. He shared a poster of Olivia Morris on her birthday on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pushpa will star Allu Arjun and Rashmi Mandanna in prominent roles.
Pushpa will star Allu Arjun and Rashmi Mandanna in prominent roles.
telugu cinema

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa confirmed to release in cinemas on August 13, see poster

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Allu Arjun took to Twitter to make the announcement via a poster and said he’s excited to meet his fans in cinemas this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chiranjeevi plays a middle-aged Naxal in Acharya.
Chiranjeevi plays a middle-aged Naxal in Acharya.
telugu cinema

Acharya: Teaser of Chiranjeevi's film to release on Jan 29, watch video

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Telugu film Acharya is rumoured to feature Chiranjeevi in dual roles and Ram Charan in an extended cameo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata went on floors in Dubai on Monday.
Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata went on floors in Dubai on Monday.
telugu cinema

Shoot of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata begins in Dubai

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Being directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a new poster for RRR.
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a new poster for RRR.
telugu cinema

RRR to release on October 13, see new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • Director SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will be released on October 13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been married for 15 years.
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been married for 15 years.
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu wishes wife Namrata Shirodkar on birthday with a beautiful post

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Mahesh Babu took to social media to post a happy picture with wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar to wish her on her birthday. He also addressed her as his 'boss lady'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Lucifer's Telugu remake, Chiranjeevi will step into Mohanlal's shoes.
In Lucifer's Telugu remake, Chiranjeevi will step into Mohanlal's shoes.
telugu cinema

Lucifer Telugu remake with Chiranjeevi launched, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:31 PM IST
The Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which will star Chiranjeevi in the lead, was launched at a function on Wednesday in Hyderabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP