Pitta Kathalu trailer: Netflix’s upcoming anthology promises distinct stories of four bold women
- Pitta Kathalu will tell the story of four women and their four journeys of love and betrayal. It will talk about love, desire, honour and freedom. Watch trailer.
The trailer of Netflix India’s upcoming Telugu anthology film Pitta Kathalu, which features shorts by four directors, was unveiled on Friday. Going by the visuals, the movie promises distinct stories of four bold women and their journeys.
The trailer establishes the fact that the stories will deal with some bold themes. It’s the story of four women, four journeys of love and betrayal. It will talk about love, desire, honour and freedom.
The women in this story are seen challenging the norms and breaking away from what’s essentially a man’s world.
The lead cast includes Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Eesha Rebba, Jagapathi Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Saanvi Megghana, Sanjith Hegde and Shruti Haasan among others.
The four shorts have been directed by Nag Ashwin, Nandini Reddy, Sankalp Reddy and Tharun Bhascker. It has been produced by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment.
Pitta Kathalu, which is the maiden anthology from Telugu industry, is believed to be an adaptation of Netflix’s own Lust Stories.
Lust Stories featured Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, and Manisha Koirala. The anthology film - featuring four short film segments and centered on the theme of lust - was directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee, respectively.
