Netflix unveils the teaser of upcoming Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu, watch

Netflix India on Wednesday unveiled the teaser of their upcoming anthology film Pitta Kathalu, which is the Telugu version of Lust Stories. Going by the teaser, the film will narrate the stories of four distinctly bold women.

The teaser gives us a quick glimpse into the four stories and it seems to be touching upon some bold themes. It’s the story of four women, four journeys of love and betrayal.





The lead cast includes Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Eesha Rebba, Jagapathi Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Saanve Megghana, Sanjith Hegde and Shruti Haasan among others.

The four shorts have been directed by Nag Ashwin, Nandini Reddy, Sankalp Reddy and Tharun Bhascker. It has been produced by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

It is worth mentioning that Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga was supposed to direct one segment but he opted out following creative differences.

In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Sandeep had said: “Initially, they said that it’s about honour killing, but later they said it is about lust. I told them that I am not comfortable with lust.”

However, Sandeep went on to confirm that he will soon helm a web series. “I am planning to do a web series in the next 4-5 years, based on some real life incidents. It’s about a group of friends and I know that it can’t be a film because the censor would not give us clearance for it.”

Released as a Netflix original, Lust Stories featured Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte and Manisha Koirala. The anthology film - featuring four short film segments and centered on the theme of lust - was directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee, respectively.

