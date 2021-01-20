Netflix unveils the teaser of upcoming Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu, watch
Netflix India on Wednesday unveiled the teaser of their upcoming anthology film Pitta Kathalu, which is the Telugu version of Lust Stories. Going by the teaser, the film will narrate the stories of four distinctly bold women.
The teaser gives us a quick glimpse into the four stories and it seems to be touching upon some bold themes. It’s the story of four women, four journeys of love and betrayal.
The lead cast includes Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Eesha Rebba, Jagapathi Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Saanve Megghana, Sanjith Hegde and Shruti Haasan among others.
The four shorts have been directed by Nag Ashwin, Nandini Reddy, Sankalp Reddy and Tharun Bhascker. It has been produced by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment.
It is worth mentioning that Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga was supposed to direct one segment but he opted out following creative differences.
In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Sandeep had said: “Initially, they said that it’s about honour killing, but later they said it is about lust. I told them that I am not comfortable with lust.”
Also read: Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh keeps on asking why she manages home herself, even orders groceries
However, Sandeep went on to confirm that he will soon helm a web series. “I am planning to do a web series in the next 4-5 years, based on some real life incidents. It’s about a group of friends and I know that it can’t be a film because the censor would not give us clearance for it.”
Released as a Netflix original, Lust Stories featured Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte and Manisha Koirala. The anthology film - featuring four short film segments and centered on the theme of lust - was directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee, respectively.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki brings up Devoleena's MeToo comments during massive fight
- Nikki Tamboli got into a heated fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Bigg Boss 14. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan hints at re-entry in the show, watch video
- Eijaz Khan, one of the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 14, walked out of the show earlier this week due to prior professional commitments. He hinted at his return in a video message.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli throws away task, shocks Jasmin Bhasin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netflix unveils the teaser of upcoming Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin pens note for Aly Goni: 'Missing hugging you hard'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly-Abhinav, Nikki- Devoleena engage in ugly fights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik pushes Rahul Vaidya in a fight, Aly Goni intervenes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan opens up about relationship with Pavitra Punia, declares 'I love her'
- Eijaz Khan, who recently had to leave Bigg Boss 14 abruptly, has opened up about his relationship with Pavitra Punia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiff between Krushna-Kiku on sets of comedy show? All is well, they say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan recalls casting couch incident
- Actor Zeeshan Khan, who appears in Kumkum Bhagya, has recalled a casting couch incident that he experienced.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shivin Narang: No hang ups in doing intimate scenes on OTT if story demands
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha shares fan-made wedding card with Rahul, says 'this just stole my heart'
- Disha Parmar, who will soon marry Rahul Vaidya, shared a fan-made wedding card on Instagram stories and showered praise on it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta is back on the show, says Eijaz Khan is an honest man
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena enters as Eijaz's proxy, says he has been wrong at times
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant says husband Ritesh will never accept her or their kids publicly
- Rakhi Sawant said that she misses having a man in her life after her break-up with ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi. She added that she has frozen her eggs and wants Abhinav Shukla to be the sperm donor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox