Amala Paul to star in Telugu version of Netflix’s Lust Stories

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:36 IST

Actor Amala Paul, who was last seen in Tamil thriller Aadai, has been signed to play the lead in one of the segments of Telugu version of Lust Stories which marks Netflix’s foray into Telugu market.

Lust Stories was released as a Netflix original, featuring Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar and Manisha Koirala. The anthology film - featuring four short film segments and centred on the theme of lust - was directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee respectively.

BV Nandini Reddy, who recently directed Samantha Akkineni starrer Oh Baby, has been roped in to direct the segment featuring Amala Paul. Other three segments will be directed by Sankalp Reddy, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Tharun Bhascker.

Amala currently awaits the release of Adho Andha Paravai Pola, an action-based script which features her in a role unlike anything she’s done so far in her career.

There are also reports that Amala might have landed an important role in Mani Ratnam’s film adaptation of Ponniyin Selvan. She also awaits the release of her maiden Hindi film which also stars Arjun Rampal. In Malayalam, Amala has director Blessy’s Aadujeevitham in the pipeline.

Amala was supposed to star in a film opposite Vijay Sethupathi. However, she was eventually dropped from the project as she was not “production-friendly”.

“I am writing out of my great disappointment, as I have been thrown of an ongoing movie, tentatively titled VSP33, stating a simple statement by the production that I am not production-friendly. This statement has put me in great introspection whether I have been supportive or unsupportive to the production houses in my career,” Amala said in a statement.

She further wrote that such an accusation has never been laid upon her during her decade-long career by any of her colleagues, peers or acquaintances in the film fraternity.

“I can recall, rather vividly, I have in fact lent my support to all my production houses whenever such a situation rose.”

Nandini Reddy, on the other hand, has signed a new film with the producers of Mahanati. Tipped to be a romantic drama, the yet-untitled film is expected to go on the floors later this month or early November.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 13:36 IST