Sai Pallavi goes back to her 'roots’, shares pics with grandparents and sister. Sanya Malhotra, Raashii Khanna react

Actor Sai Pallavi, in her latest Instagram post, has shared adorable pictures with her grandparents on the occasion of her grandfather’s 85th birthday. She captioned the pictures ‘roots’.

The pictures show Sai Pallavi leaning on her grandfather’s shoulder and smiling happily. There’s also a picture with her grandmother and her sister. Actors Sanya Malhotra and Raashii Khanna dropped comments on the post.

On the career-front, Sai Pallavi currently awaits the release of two Telugu films – Love Story and Virataparvam.

In Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, Sai Pallavi plays a girl from Telangana who falls in love with a boy who has returned from the US. Naga Chaitanya plays the male lead.

In Virataparvam, she plays a Naxalite in the Venu Udugala directed film, which also stars Rana Daggubati, Priyamani and Nandita Das.

In the film, Sai Pallavi’s character is apparently inspired from Belli Lalitha, who was a popular folk singer-turned-activist. She played a crucial role in the fight for statehood of Telangana region in early 1990s. She was kidnapped and killed in 1999.

Virataparvam sheds light on the Naxal movement, specifically the moral dilemma that prevailed during the last decade.

Sai Pallavi is also said to be part of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film, which is a Telugu remake of Malayalam flick Ayyappanum Koshiyum. It is believed that she plays Pawan Kalyan’s wife in the movie.

Sai Pallavi will be reuniting with Dhanush for the second time in an upcoming trilingual film with director Sekhar Kammula.





