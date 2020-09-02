Sai Pallavi appears for an exam at Trichy college, fans share pics and video

regional-movies

Actor Sai Pallavi, who completed her graduation in 2016, was recently spotted giving an exam at a Trichy college and took time to pose with her fans and get clicked with them. Sai was most recently seen in last year’s thriller Athiran and political drama NGK.

Sai was spotted at MAM College of Engineering, Trichy, where she went to appear for an examination. Most fans posted their pictures with Sai while one showed the actor entering the premises and getting her hall ticket checked. Check out some of the fan posts:

Sai began her tinsel town journey with the Tamil film Kasuri Manthan and was also seen in Tamil adaptation of American film Red Corner. Titled Dhaam Dhoom, it also featured Kangana Ranaut. Interestinglt, Sai was studying in the sixth standard when she workwed in Dhaam Dhoom.

About Dhaam Dhoom, Sai had told News Minute in 2017, “I wouldn’t call that my debut. I didn’t know what I was doing! I was only in sixth grade and I went along with my friends because I wanted to cut class. I did that for two days (shooting)...it was quite an experience. I felt really uncomfortable wondering how do people do this in the heat, repeat the same thing over and over again. I saw what they were going through...the costumes, the make-up, the hair. And I thought it must be very tough to be a heroine.”

Sai was particularly praised for her work in Nivin Pauly’s Premam and perfect moves with Dhanush in 2018 film Maari 2. She has two Telugu films, Love Story and Virata Parvam, in the pipeline. Reports had suggested that director Sekhar Kammula has requested Sai to choreograph a pending song for Love Story.

