Home / Bollywood / Ali Fazal takes a dig at how social media works: ‘Exclusively posting this’

Ali Fazal takes a dig at how social media works: ‘Exclusively posting this’

Actor Ali Fazal took a dig at social media claims as he shared a joke on how the platform works and trolls function around it.

bollywood Updated: Sep 02, 2020 15:32 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Ali Fazal will soon be seen in Mirzapur 2 and Death on the Nile.
         

Actor Ali Fazal has shared an insightful, albeit hilarious, look at how social media works, taking a dig at the ‘whataboutery’ rampant on the medium. He reshared the post originally shared by producer Atul Kasbekar.

The message went as follows: “Me: I prefer mangoes to oranges. Random person: So basically, what you are saying is you hate oranges? You also failed to mention pineapples, bananas and grapefruits. Educate yourself, I’m literally shaking.” The message was shared under the header, “How social media works.” Quoting Atul’s tweet, Ali wrote, “Hahahahahhahah ok am exclusively posting this. Yup this is it.. QED.”

 

Atul had shared the joke and wrote, “This is bang on accurate these days especially on @Twitter.”

Ali, who is all set to be seen in Hollywood film Death on the Nile, had talked about social media and negativity around it. “I had learnt to ignore and move on until Richa pointed out that some things are not acceptable. There is no need to pull your own people down. I have conditioned myself to not let social media affect me much. We live in a world where bots manage to sway trends, so it is hard to sift the real from the fake. But I am hopeful that we will come out of this age of information overload and find our bearings,” he said last week.

Apart from Death on the Nile, Ali will also be seen in the second season of his popular and widely loved Amazon Prime series, Mirzapur. Ali had said in a recent statement, “Both the releases have their audiences and are both two different ends of the spectrum. The opportunities presented in front of me have opened up this range. And for an actor, it is nectar. Right now, I am just hoping that Death On The Nile gets a theatrical release in India.”

