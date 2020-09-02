Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda opens up about struggle with anxiety, seeking therapy

bollywood

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 11:19 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is working on normalising the conversation around mental health with her organisation Aara Health. On Tuesday, the organisation’s Instagram page shared a video in which Navya talked about her own struggle with anxiety and how she has sought therapy for it.

In a conversation with the other co-founders of the organisation, Navya said that earlier she didn’t feel comfortable talking about going to therapy. “It was something new for me as well. I wanted to kind of experience it myself before talking about it. Obviously, my family knows that I am in therapy but I don’t think any of my friends do. I don’t know if would still go and tell them,” she said. Navya’s mother Shweta Bachchan commented ‘Bravo’ on the video.

“I went fairly recently, like you said that you realise when you hit rock bottom. I feel like I hit rock bottom multiple times and I just couldn’t figure out why. I was like okay, obviously something has to change, I need to talk about it. I think it helped coming to that conclusion. Now once a week I am in that routine and I don’t think I am even close to hitting rock bottom because I have everything in control, I am talking to someone. Now I can identify what are the things that even get me to hit rock bottom. People realise too late sometimes that they need to get help,” she added.



Navya said that what helped her was surrounding herself with people who motivate her and make her feel good. “There have been times in my life when I haven’t been surrounded by positive people and I have seen how negatively it has impacted the way that I think. Not just about myself but about the world. I have learnt from then on that I am only going to surround myself with people who make me feel good and happy,” she added. Navya even mentioned how reality shows help her de-stress and that she enjoyed watching Indian Matchmaking.

Navya is a digital technology graduate from Fordham University. Her graduation ceremony was organised recently at the family’s Mumbai home as she could not return to her university for the ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic. Shweta and Amitabh had shared pictures from the cute at-home ceremony, with a graduation cap and robe made right at home for her.

