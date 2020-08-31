e-paper
Happy Onam: Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar extend greetings to fans

All from Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan to Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana and Karan Johar have wished their fans on Onam - the harvest festival celebrated in Kerala. Onam festivities, which started on August 22, will continue till September 2.

bollywood Updated: Aug 31, 2020 14:45 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal
New Delhi
A Keralite woman makes 'Pookalam' (flower rangoli) on the occasion of Onam festival, Chikmagalur in Karnataka.
A Keralite woman makes 'Pookalam' (flower rangoli) on the occasion of Onam festival, Chikmagalur in Karnataka.(PTI)
         

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media on Monday to extend greetings to their fans on the occasion of Onam. Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media, took to Twitter to share several pictures associated with the festival and wrote, “Happy Onam .. the harvest festival celebrated in Kerala.”

 

Southern superstar Kamal Haasan also took to the micro-blogging site and extended best wishes to fans. “Onam marks the beginning of prosperity and happiness for every Malayalee around the world. It is one festival that transcends its own connotations. Priyappatta ellaavarkkum pon ona asamshakal. May life become colourful and joyful again soon,” he tweeted.

 

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a picture wishing her fans on the occasion and wrote, “Onam Ashamsakal... Wishing you all a very Happy Onam.” “May this auspicious and colourful festival bring in a bountiful amount of blessings, love, and peace into your lives. Namaskaaram,” she added.

 

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram and posted a celebratory picture on Instagram. “Wishing everyone a #happyonam! Happiness and positivity to all,” Karan wrote in the caption.

Hindustantimes

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur shared a picture of a traditional Onam feast on Twitter and wrote, “The best and most delicious #sadhya I’ve ever had. And made of completely raw food grown locally. Terrific sustainable enterprise by #prakritishakti in Kerala. #HappyOnam2020 to everyone. May all the blessings of #Nature be showered upon you.”

 

“On the occasion of #Onam, wishing everyone Happiness, Success & Good health, Greeting to you and your family. Stay blessed. #HappyOnam,” tweeted filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

 

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Anushka Sharma also shared illustrations of Onam festival on their Instagram stories to mark the day.

Also read: Patralekhaa’s birthday wish for boyfriend Rajkummar Rao is a hilarious take on Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, see pics

Onam festivities, which started on August 22, will continue till September 2. Onam falls in the month of Chingam, which is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar. The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam.

(With HT inputs)

