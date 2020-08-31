Patralekhaa’s birthday wish for boyfriend Rajkummar Rao is a hilarious take on Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 13:10 IST

Actor Patralekhaa has shared a funny birthday post for actor boyfriend Rajkummar Rao, who turns 36 on Monday. The actor also shared a few stunning pictures of the Newton actor. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Patralekhaa wrote, “Happy birthday to the golden boy with a beautiful heart. Thank you for telling me #Rasodemeinkauntha #happybirthdayrajkummarrao.” While the first black-and-white picture is a close-up of the actor in a happy mood, the other pictures are from one of his vacations amid mountains and snow.

Filmmaker Farah Khan commented to the post, “Awwww it’s his birthday!!! Thanks telling me!” Soon after, she shared a picture with Rajkummar on her Instagram to wish the actor. She wrote, “Happy birthday my dearest @rajkummar_rao...sending u loads of love till we can meet again.” She shared another picture with him from a get-together and added, “we will celebrate together again..soooooonnnn.”

Rajkummar’s Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurrana wished him by sharing a picture of the two on his Instagram Stories. “Happy birthday @rajkummar_rao Have a good one badass babua!”

Anushka Sharma shared a picture of him on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the finest actors. Have an amazing one Rajkummar!”

Rajkummar’s Made In China co-star Mouni Roy wished him on Twitter with a picture from the film’s promotions. “Happy happiest birthday @RajkummarRao May you always be blessed with all the love health happiness success, may you continue to set transcendental standards of excellence in everything you do... love & a birthday hug,” she wrote.

His Kai Po Che co-star Amit Sadh also tweeted, “Happy birthday Raju... I look upto your art... and you have my love for life @RajkummarRao.”

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi also wished the actor, saying, “Happy Birthday @rajkummar_rao. You’are the absolute best.” The film’s director Mukesh Chhabra shared a candid picture with Rajkummar from a party on his Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Happy birthday bhai....17 saal sath sath (17 years together).”

Rakul Preet Singh also write on Twitter, “Happpppy happpy bdayyyy @RajkummarRao !! Wishing you the happiest, healthiest year. You are a powerhouse performer and may you keep growing from strength to strength.”

Rajkummar currently has four films in his kitty, including Netflix film based on the book The White Tiger with Priyanka Chopra. He also has Anurag Basu’s Ludo, Chhalaang opposite Nushrat Bharucha and Roohi Afzana with Janhvi Kapoor.

He has delivered several notable films in his more than a decade-long film career. Shahid, Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Omerta and Trapped are counted some of his best films. He was last seen opposite Mouni Roy in Made In China.

