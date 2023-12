Salaar worldwide box office collection day 6: Prabhas' film enters 500 crore club in less than a week

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire worldwide box office collection day 6: Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film hit theatres on December 22 in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The official handle of the film tweeted that Salaar has crossed into the ₹500 crore club. (Also Read | Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire box office collection day 6 – Prabhas’ film estimated to make ₹290.16 cr in India) Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran play childhood friends in Salaar.

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire India box office collection

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), @SalaarTheSaga shared a poster that read, "500 crore GBOC worldwide." It captioned the post, "Deva repairing box office records. ##SalaarCeaseFire has crossed a massive ₹500 crores at the worldwide box office (GBOC) #SalaarCeaseFireHits500Crs."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Salaar review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Salaar's intriguing story is only enhanced by extremely layered characters who deliver such nuanced performance. Prabhas, after a string of flops with Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, finally has made a solid comeback. Salaar not only gives him ample scope to prove his footing as the hero with swag and acting chops, but also, his character arc takes the story forward in manner that he is shouldering the film on his shoulder for most part. He's gritty, strong, barely smiles and with those bulging muscles and eyes, he is a delight to watch. Prithviraj, in a parallel lead, complements Prabhas so well. He is a fine blend of gentle and deadly as required. Their scenes together are the film's highlight."

About Salaar

The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega-action-packed cinematic spectacle. In the film, Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Apart from Prabhas, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu. Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). The sequel of the film is titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shauryanga Parvam.

More about Salaar box office collection

The epic action film raised ₹178.7 crore, registering the record for the best opening day figures for any Indian title in 2023, according to Hombale Films. The opening day figure of the film also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's two blockbuster movies of 2023 --Pathaan and Jawan, which had earned ₹106 crore and ₹129.6 crore in worldwide gross on their opening days, and the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal which amassed ₹116 crore on the first day.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place