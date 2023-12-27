Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire box office collection day 6 – Prabhas’ film estimated to make 290.16 cr in India

Prashanth Neel’s Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire hit screens last Friday and has been doing good business at the box office. Starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, the film had strong openings with collections dipping a little post its first weekend. The film is estimated to have raked in ₹290.16 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.in. However, the makers have plans to bring in more footfall. (Also Read: Sriya Reddy on receiving love for her performance: ‘If people loved me in Salaar as Radha, OG will be the cherry on top’) Prabhas in a still from Salaar

Box office numbers

Salaar’s box office collections for day 6 is estimated to touch ₹290.16 crore net in India for all languages. The collection for the 6th day alone, based on the box office and occupancy, is estimated to stand at ₹9.86 crore in all Indian languages. This data is only based on advance collections, with the final numbers expected to reflect more.

Day wise collection

On the first day of its run, the website claims that Salaar raked in a business of ₹50.29 crore in India, according to the website. On its second day, ₹21.23 crore was estimated while day three raked in ₹22.4 crore. Day four saw a business of approximately ₹18.05 crore, and day five made ₹10 crore in India.

Ticket prices slashed

Given that the numbers have been going down, despite the impressive opening, the makers seem to have an ace up their sleeve. Hombale Films, the producers, have decided to slash ticket rates across the nation in prominent theatre chains. The idea is to ensure the footfall for the film continues even a week after its release.

About Salaar

Adapted from Prashanth’s 2014 Kannada film Ugramm, the film tells the story of two childhood friends. The sequel of the film will delve deeper into the stories of Prabhas’ Deva and Prithviraj’s Varadharaja Mannar and reveal how these friends turned enemies. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy and others in key roles.

