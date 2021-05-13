Abhinav Shukla's mom-in-law wishes him for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, says she will look after 'princess' Rubina Dilaik

Actor Abhinav Shukla got good wishes from his mother-in-law as he landed in Cape Town for the shoot of his next reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Shakuntala Dilaik assured him that she will look after his wife, her daughter Rubina Dilaik, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Best of luck genius boy @ashukla09 For #KhatronKeKhiladi11 please focus on your game don’t worry about princess we all are here to look after her," she wrote in a tweet. Abhinav reacted to it with a hug emoji.

Best of luck genius boy @ashukla09 For #KhatronKeKhiladi11 please focus on your game don’t worry about princess we all are here to look after her 😍🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 — Shakuntla Dilaik (@DilaikShakuntla) May 12, 2021

Rubina is in quarantine in Shimla while Abhinav is in Cape Town for the shoot. Speaking to Bollywood Life about Rubina, he had said, “She is stable. I won't say she has improved but she is stable. She has asked me to have fun because that is very important that you enjoy it. There is no other option but to be strong. And I have realised there is a lot of panic going on but this is the time to take correct decisions."

He added, "Time is critical and I have been just praying everyday that Rubina gets well soon." He also said that he is keeping a close tab on Rubina's temperature and monitoring other vitals. Abhinav said he has a "kind of a flow chart in place like if this happens then this is the action we take".

Also read: Mohit Malik, wife Addite Malik name newborn son Ekbir. Check out the beautiful meaning behind it

Rubina revealed her diagnosis through an Instagram post. “I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for 17days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, plz get yourself tested!” she wrote. Her post was captioned, “Covid positive.”

Rubina and Abhinav appeared together on the latest season of the reality show Bigg Boss. Rubina even ended up winning the season

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON