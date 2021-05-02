IND USA
Abhinav Shukla says Rubina Dilaik is quarantining in Shimla after Covid-19 diagnosis: 'No point in me going there'
Abhinav Shukla says Rubina Dilaik is quarantining in Shimla after Covid-19 diagnosis: ‘No point in me going there’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 10:08 AM IST

Television actor and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. She is quarantining at her home in Shimla, her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla revealed. He is in Mumbai and said that he will not be flying to Shimla as he will not be allowed to meet her.

Earlier, Rubina revealed that Abhinav was on a flight to Mumbai when she got her report and did not know that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

After landing in Mumbai, Abhinav told a leading daily, “I will be staying here because Rubina is in isolation at her home in Shimla. So there’s no point in me going there. No one will be able to meet her right now.”

“Panicking doesn’t help anyone, we have to be well informed about how to handle it. If we panic, then people around too will do the same. We are following all the SOP’s (Standard Operating Procedures) and that’s important. I’m hoping she gets well soon,” he added.

Also read | Ileana D’Cruz explains why she signed fewer films in Bollywood than the South: ‘I was unsure of myself’

On Saturday, Rubina took to Instagram to announce that she tested positive for Covid-19. She said that she chose to look at the bright side -- that she could do her bit to help by donating plasma after her recovery.

“I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for 17days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, plz get yourself tested!” she wrote. Her post was captioned, “Covid positive.”

Rubina and Abhinav were recently seen together on Bigg Boss 14. On the show, they talked about their marriage hitting a rough patch before they came inside the Bigg Boss house. However, they sorted things out and will soon renew their wedding vows.

