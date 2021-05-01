Rubina Dilaik says Abhinav Shukla doesn't know she has tested Covid-19 positive: 'He is coming back from Punjab for me'

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who tested positive for Covid-19, has said that her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla is unaware that she has contracted the virus. She also said that Abhinav was flying back to Mumbai from Punjab and will get to know about it once he lands.

On Saturday, Rubina revealed she has contracted the virus and has been quarantined. Rubina issued a statement on the diagnosis on her Instagram account.

"Abhinav is in Punjab on some work. He knew that I was unwell but he doesn't know that I have tested positive because he is currently on a flight back to Mumbai. He is coming back for me. Once he lands, he will get to know that I have tested positive. I have home quarantined myself. I am at home and that gives me little more courage. Being around family makes it easy," she told a leading daily.

Speaking about her projects, she added, "I had quite a few work commitments, but now that I have tested positive, they will have to be postponed and I feel there's nothing beyond my health for me currently. Once I feel better, I will be back in action."

Informing her fans on Instagram, she gave an update on her health, "I always look out for silver lining !! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for 17days ! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days , plz get yourself tested!" she said in a post. She captioned the post, "Covid positive".

Her fellow contestant in Bigg Boss Aly Goni asked her to take care of herself. He wrote, "Ya Allah reham please Take care rubi." Rahul Mahajan wrote, "Get well soon my friend may god bless you with Quick recovery." Nikki Tamboli too dropped her wishes, "Omg babbyyyyy takecareeeee." Actor Drashti Dhami said, "Take care."

As the second wave of Covid-19 hit India, a number of celebs have tested positive for coronavirus. Recently, Hina Khan revealed she contracted the coronavirus as well.

