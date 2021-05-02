IND USA
Ileana D’Cruz revealed why she did not sign as many Hindi films as South films.
Ileana D’Cruz explains why she signed fewer films in Bollywood than the South: ‘I was unsure of myself’

  • Ileana D’Cruz talked about taking up lesser projects in the Hindi film industry than in the south. She said that she was ‘afraid’ of making a mistake or choosing the wrong film.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 09:48 AM IST

Before Ileana D’Cruz made her Bollywood debut with Barfi in 2012, she was already an established actor in the south Indian film industry, with hits such as Pokiri, Jalsa and Kick to her credit. In a new interview, she has talked about why she did not take up as much work in the Hindi film industry as compared to the South, and admitted to not being happy with the way her career has shaped up.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, on being asked if she was happy with how her career has shaped up, Ileana admitted that she was not. “I feel like I could have done a lot more and I want to do a lot more. It is pretty much self-explanatory. It is never too late and I am pushing at it and trying to do the best that I possibly can right now,” she said.

Ileana went on to say that she signed a lot more films down South and took up less work in Bollywood. She said that it was because she was ‘holding back a lot’. She elaborated, “I think I was just unsure. I was unsure of myself, I was unsure of making a mistake or doing the wrong film. It is something that I didn’t really think too much about, when I was working in the South. I just worked. I did so many films and some were great and some were not as good. I think the difference was that in Bollywood, I was just afraid that, ‘Oh, I can’t make a mistake.’”

Also see: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrate two years of Las Vegas wedding with unseen photos, Priyanka Chopra makes a cameo

However, Ileana said that she does not want to operate the same way anymore and would like to experiment a lot more and take risks. She made her digital debut earlier this year with Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull, starring Abhishek Bachchan as a scam-tainted stockbroker.

Up next, Ileana has the social comedy Unfair And Lovely, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, in the pipeline. The film also stars Randeep Hooda.

