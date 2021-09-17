Amit Tandon slams Mouni Roy, says she 'took a lot out of' his wife Ruby: 'I don't want to see her face ever again'

Television actor Amit Tandon has slammed actor Mouni Roy, alleging that she used his wife Ruby Tandon. Amit also said that when Ruby was in trouble, Mouni left her. He also added that they will never forgive Mouni and he wouldn't want to see her face ever again.

Speaking to a leading daily, Amit Tandon said, "Mouni Roy who?... I know my wife Ruby won't say this but this took a lot out of her. I don't think I want to see Mouni Roy's face ever again. That girl used my wife. We thought she was genuine but when Ruby was in trouble, Mouni ne uska saath chhod diya. Jaise logon ke chehre badaltey hain, waise hi hua (Mouni left her. The way people change, the same thing happened). We are seeing a new face of Mouni Roy; this is not the Mouni we knew."

"We perceived her as a genuine person, she has hurt Ruby's soul. Miss Roy, you left Ruby when she was at a low zero, today she is bigger than before. Ruby would do so much for everyone, she is so selfless; she would sacrifice her own food. There is no forgiveness for Mouni Roy from our side. I have told Ruby that if she ever accepts back in her life, I won't be around her, main toh phir gaya (I'm then done)," he added.

Amit Tandon married Ruby, a dermatologist, in 2007 and the couple has a daughter, Jiyana. They separated in 2017 but reconciled in 2019. In 2017, Ruby was arrested and spent 10 months in Dubai's Al Raffa jail after the Dubai Health Authority complained against her for threatening some government officials. She returned to India in January 2019.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Amit Tandon says Jasmin Bhasin is full of negativity, calls her 'real life Naagin'

Meanwhile, Amit started his career after participating in the reality show Indian Idol. He is also known for playing the characters of Prithvi Bose in Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai and Dr Abhimanyu Modi in Dill Mill Gayye.

Amit also featured as Subramaniam Chandran in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Abhishek Khurana in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. He participated in other reality shows such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar and Zara Nachke Dikha.