Amitabh Bachchan promises medical help to KBC 16 contestant Prashant Pramod Jamdade, leaves him emotional. Watch

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16, has offered medical help to the show's contestant, Prashant Pramod Jamdade. Taking to its Instagram account, Sony Entertainment Television shared a video in which Amitabh is heard talking about good hospitals in Mumbai. (Also Read | KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan asks Junaid if he has a girlfriend; Aamir Khan is surprised at son’s reaction) Amitabh Bachchan spoke with KBC 16 contestant Prashant Pramod Jamdade.

Prashant talks about his medical problem

In an upcoming episode, Prashant from Maharashtra's Sangli shared that he underwent surgery for a lump on his back. Unfortunately, during the operation, his nerves got affected, resulting in a loss of range of motion in his legs. He wants to receive proper treatment for his condition, but his family’s limited resources make this difficult.

Amitabh offers to help Prashant

When Amitabh asked him what he hopes to achieve with the prize money he wins, Prashant expressed that he wants to get treatment. Amitabh then asked if Prashant consulted any doctors about his condition, to which he replied, "There aren’t good hospitals in Sangli." In response, Amitabh said, "There are many hospitals in Mumbai in which there are doctors who specialise in nerve treatment."

He added, "They are world famous, I've heard so. I will do my best to help you if you share your details with me. I will reach out to the hospitals in Mumbai on your behalf and see if I can help you in your treatment in any way." At this gesture of Amitabh, Prashant got emotional, and thanked him with folded hands.

In the show, Prashant also revealed that he hopes to buy an earpiece for his father, who struggles with his hearing due to his age. Touched by Prashant’s thoughtfulness, Amitabh said, "Well, I can relate! I’ve been thinking about getting one for myself too."

About KBC

The latest season of KBC started airing on Sony Entertainment Television on August 12. It premieres on the channel on weekdays at 9 pm. Amitabh has hosted KBC since its inaugural season in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.