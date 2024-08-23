Amitabh Bachchan teases woman in audience, says ‘aapko dekhne aaye hai’ in BTS clip from KBC 16 set. Watch

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared some fun moments with his makeup artist and an audience member on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16. Taking to Instagram, Sony Entertainment Television posted a behind-the-scenes video. Amitabh has reprised his role as the host of the game show. (Also Read | Exclusive | Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant Nareshi Meena on brain tumor diagnosis: My purpose was to recover cost for…) Amitabh Bachchan teased a woman in KBC 16.

Amitabh asks makeup artist to ‘leave his nose alone’

The clip started with a person doing a touch-up on Amitabh's nose. The actor told him, "Kya hogaya hai? Aap log humare naak k peeche lag gaye hai (What happened? You people are after my nose)."

After finishing up, when the person asked him to check if the make-up was fine, Amitabh said, "Inka khela dekhenge ya humara naak dekhenge (People will watch the game or my nose)." This left the audience in splits. When the person continued, Amitabh said, "Jaane dijiye, chor dijiye (Let it be, leave me)."

Amitabh teases woman on KBC sets

At this point, a woman from the audience shouted, "We have come to see you." Amitabh responded, "You are sitting in front of me and so you are saying this." When the woman gestured that she was speaking the truth, Amitabh said, "Sab log toh aapko dekhne aaye hai. Hum toh aapko dekhne aaye hai (All of us have come to see you. I have come to see you)." The woman was seen laughing while the audience clapped. The video was shared with the caption, "Focus toh humesha Amit ji par hi rehta hai (The focus is always on Amitabh Bachchan)."

Amitabh's films

Fans saw Amitabh last in Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film. The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for Vettaiyan. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, it is set to hit theatres on October 10 this year. The film also features Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the film's music composer.