Exclusive | Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant Nareshi Meena: ‘Women should get all the opportunities to study’

In Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Nareshi Meena became the first contestant to reach the one-crore question. Unfortunately she failed to answer it and quit the show, taking home ₹50 lakh prize money. Ahead of her episode, the 27 year-old spoke to us exclusively for a chat about her journey to the Kaun Banega Crorepati hot seat, and shared how she could not believe when she saw Amitabh Bachchan so closely for the first time. Excerpts of her chat which has been translated from Hindi. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan earns ₹5 crore per episode for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Report) Nareshi Meena with Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati.

On joining KBC

Talking about the initial stages of registering for the show, Nareshi says she was excited when she cleared the first round. “I first registered to be a part of KBC, after which I had a test during the ground auditions and personal interview… I was so excited when I got the call for the fastest finger first segment. I only had the thought that when will I reach the hot seat. It happened on my fourth attempt,” she said.

Nareshi Meena said meeting Amitabh Bachchan was unlike anything she had ever imagined.

On meeting Amitabh Bachchan

Nareshi says that not just her but the entire nation loves Amitabh Bachchan. It felt unbelievable to her when she finally got to see the actor and host of the show up close. She said, “After finally reaching the Hot seat when I saw Amitabh Bachchan from so close, I felt as if I had come to a different world, it felt like a dream. Not just me, but the entire nation loves him. I had never imagined that I would be able to see him so close, it is a big lifetime achievement for me. I was nervous… I was not able to process anything that time, I was totally blank.”

What she wants to do with prize money

Nareshi works as a supervisor in the Women's Empowerment Department. During the show, she also revealed that she has been diagnosed with Brain Tumor, and although she has been operated once she needs proton therapy. Her main purpose for coming to KBC was use the prize money for the treatment.

“My purpose for coming to KBC was to recover the cost for proton therapy, but Big B sir said that he would be taking the responsibility of handling all the expenses for it. So I feel free from that responsibility. I had never imagined that this would happen, because I worked so hard for this… Earlier I had thought whether I could do some savings for handling the costs, but it is a huge amount for us, ₹25- 30 lakhs, so I do not think I would be able to save that much in my lifetime. I had so many doubts about my checkup but all of that went away when in a matter of a few seconds Big B sir took the responsibility of my treatment. I was unable to believe that happened,” she said.

Nareshi, who is from Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, also shared on the show how her parents supported her from the very beginning. She credits them for her education. Nareshi went on to say, “My family have supported me throughout. But I had not told them that I was going to KBC. It was a very difficult journey for me to reach KBC. It is not that you arrive in KBC in just one year, it can take many years. It took me 7 years. So, I thought if I say that I am preparing to go to KBC, then I will receive a lot of taunts from people, saying, ‘Ye jayegi crorepati banne (She will become a millionaire it seems)!’ So for that reason I did not tell anyone.”

‘Do not think that you are weak’

Championing the need for education for girls, especially in rural areas, Nareshi had to say to everyone watching her on TV, “I would like to say that the biggest sin is to perceive yourself as weak. Do not think that you are weak. Women should get all the opportunities to study. They can do everything. In rural areas, there is still a thought process that what will happen by educating the girls, that she will get married and go to her in-laws house so there is no benefit. That she is made for household work only, so it is better to teach her… This tradition that has been prevalent for so long, has been broken by my parents. They gave me the opportunity to study.”

