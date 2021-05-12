Bandish Bandits actor Shreya Chaudhry calls Karan Tacker ‘love’ in birthday post, fans wonder if they are dating

Actor Shreya Chaudhry, who was most recently seen in the Amazon series Bandish Bandits, dedicated a late birthday post to her ‘love’, television actor Karan Tacker. Sharing a picture in which she was seen with her arms around him, she wrote, “Happy birthday love @karantacker… #11thmay.”

Shreya’s birthday post for Karan got fans excited. “Holy f**kkkkk! Don't tell me these two are dating??” one commented. “Beautiful couple,” another wrote. “Congratulations.. surprise surprise!!” a third said. Many also used the hashtag #shreran (an amalgamation of their names).





Karan and Shreya have been linked together since March 2019. Reportedly, they go to the same boxing class. After some PDA on social media, they made a public appearance together earlier this year. Reports claimed that they are planning to tie the knot in December, but the two are yet to confirm or deny the news.

In the past, Karan was linked to his Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai co-star Krystle D’Souza. Calling link-up rumours a ‘part of every actor’s life’, he had told Hindustan Times, “I have been linked- up with every co-star I have worked with - male actors as well! So It doesn’t really matter, because leave alone relationship rumours, I have never found the need to clarify anything in life in general.”

Karan added that he did not mind the scrutiny on his personal life. “The whole mystery attached to a celebrity’s personal life and people wanting to know everything about you is absolutely okay. I am never bothered by the paparazzi or the love showered by my fans,” he said.

Shreya, who started her career as a model, made her Bollywood debut with Dear Maya in 2017. She played the lead role alongside Ritwik Bhowmik in last year’s Amazon series Bandish Bandits.

